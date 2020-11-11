Google deals

Introducing Google Pixel deals

Google has a huge advantage over its rivals in the mobile phone space as it owns and develops Android. This means that it can offer the ultimate Android experience on its handsets making sure that any new software feature heads to their phones first. The brand - as of February 2021 - is on its fifth generation of smartphones with the Pixel series. Each generation builds on the strengths of the last, with the current Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G featuring high-end specs including an impressive camera set to play with.

How can I find the best Google Pixel deals?

While the Google Pixel 5 is the latest Google smartphone, as of February 2021, you can still get a number of deals on its older handsets. These start from the budget-friendly Google Pixel 3a and also include the 3 XL, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, 4a and the most current Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and 5.

Google Pixel 3 XL deals

Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: 6.3-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels

Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB Storage

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink

Media & Audio: Stereo speakers

Battery: 3,430 mAh

Sensors: Active Edge

Ports: USB-C USB

Released in late 2019, the Google Pixel 3 XL is fast and reliable thanks to an all-day 3,430mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Additional processors include the Pixel Visual Core, while inbuilt Titan M security keeps data safe. The camera options include a 12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera with auto-focus and phase detection. There’s also a dual-front camera with 8MP wide-angle and normal lenses, to capture those selfie shots.

If you want a pay monthly plan that includes the handset as well, you can find Pixel 3 XL deals from Three and EE.

Google Pixel 3a deals

Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie

Display: Full-screen 5.6" (Pixel 3a) or 6.0" (Pixel 3a XL) display

Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 670

Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64GB Storage

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Purple-ish

Media & Audio: Stereo speakers

Battery: 3000mAh battery (Pixel 3a), 3430mAh battery (Pixel 3a XL)

Sensors: Active Edge

Ports: USB-C USB

The Google Pixel 3a takes all the best bits of the original Pixel 3 and packages them in a budget-friendly handset.

Its rear camera includes Google Lens technology, helping identify objects and places with real-time info at your fingertips. Battery life is a step up from the Pixel 3, with a Fast Charging feature that gives you up to seven hours of use from a quick 15-minute charge.

Google Pixel 4 deals

Operating system: Android 10

Display: Full-screen 5.7" (Pixel 4) or 6.3" (Pixel 4XL) display

Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 16MP telephoto, 8MP wide-angle

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855

Memory: 6 GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB Storage

Colours: Clearly White, Just Black

Media & Audio: Stereo speakers

Battery: 2800mAh (Pixel 4), 3799mAh battery (Pixel 4XL) + Qi wireless charging

Sensors: Active Edge

Ports: USB-C USB

If you’re looking for the latest Google Pixel deals, you might want to opt for the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL phones. These are the most widely available from major networks with a range of package options.

This handset includes a massive 5.7-inch or 6.3-inch display depending on whether you choose 4 or 4 XL. The camera is much more impressive on the Pixel 4 than Google’s other phones, including familiar features like Night Sight along with extras like Frequent Faces and Motion Sense technology.

Google Pixel 4a 5G deals

Operating system: Android 11

Display: Full-screen 6.24" (158 mm) display

Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 8MP wide-angle

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G

Memory: 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Colours: Just Black

Media & Audio: Stereo speakers

Battery: 3885 mAh

Ports: USB-C USB

Not to be confused with the Pixel 4a, the (okay it is confusing), Pixel 4a 5G is a bigger-screened Pixel phone that has been given a 5G chip so is future proofed. It is a decent phone with the latest Android OS, comes with 5GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It doesn’t look as nice as the Pixel 5 but, for the price, this is a great 5G mid-range handset.

Google Pixel 5 deals

Operating system: Android 11

Display: Full screen 151 mm (6.0") display

Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 8MP wide-angle

Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G

Memory: 8 GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Colours: Just Black, Sorta Sage

Media & Audio: Stereo speakers

Battery: 4080 mAh

Ports: USB-C USB

The Google Pixel 5 is currently Google’s flagship handset. It’s a bit of a mid-range master so doesn’t quite compete with the likes of the iPhone 12 but has a fantastic camera array (Google’s camera software is the best around), 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The design on this one is great, too, with the material used on the back fantastic in the hand.

How much do Google Pixel phones cost?

Prices will vary depending on your network of choice but, for the handset available on Google’s site, you can expect prices to be similar to the following figures:

Google Pixel 4a: £349

Google Pixel 4a 5G: £399

Google Pixel 5: £599

As you can see, the 4a series is designed to be easier on the wallet than the flagship Pixel 5 phones. Google does sometimes do discounts on these handsets, so this is worth checking.

Google Pixel deals availability

You can currently purchase the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G or the 5 directly from the Google Store. These phones are available from most major networks. Google Pixel deals are available from the following networks:

EE

O2

Vodafone

Three

Virgin Mobile

iD Mobile

What are the best Google Pixel deals for me?

Apart from choosing your favourite model from the Pixel series, you’ll also need to think about what you’re looking for in a phone deal. Here are a few components to consider.

Data allowances: The amount of data you need will depend on how you use your phone. For light users, 3-5GB should be okay. However, if you want the freedom to stream and download freely, you need to look for a deal that includes at least 10GB per month.

Network coverage: Google Pixel phones are configured to work with 4G networks, while the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are 5G ready. You’ll need to check what’s available in your area, signal wise, to find the best contract. You can use the Ofcom postcode checker to see which networks provide reliable coverage.

Contract terms: Pay monthly contracts last for 12, 18, or 24-month periods. The most common is 24 months, which can be a good option if you want to spread the cost of your Pixel phone out for lower monthly payments.However, keep in mind that it can be difficult to switch providers mid-contract.

Bonuses: From cashback offers to free subscriptions and inclusive roaming, each network offers its own little incentives to make the deal more appealing.

Google Pixel deals on pay monthly

As we’ve mentioned above, you’ll need to stick to the following devices if you want to find a pay monthly contract:

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google Pixel 5

Pay monthly Pixel contracts start from as little as £15 per month, with an upfront cost.

Google Pixel deals on pay as you go

Another option is to choose a pay as you go Google Pixel contract. With pay as you go, you’ll top up your balance in advance. This means you’ll only need to pay for the minutes, texts, and data that you actually use. And because you’re not tied down to a longer contract, you’ll have more freedom to switch providers without paying a penalty.

The potential downside to these pay as you go deals is that you won’t have as many options, nor will you have the same incentives. You’ll also need to factor in the cost of your Pixel phone, since you’ll be paying for this upfront. Three is one provider currently offering pay as you go contracts, with options available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.

Do you already have a Google Pixel phone? You could benefit from SIM-only deals. As with other Pixel contracts, you’ll have some choice when it comes to SIM-only deals. Look at factors like network coverage, how much data is included, and whether or not any other perks are on offer.

Google Pixel deals: Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I choose Google?

You probably already use Google for email, web browsing or navigation. Pixel phones are part of the wider Google ecosystem, including its Android OS, which is the world’s most widely-used operating system. You’ll also have access to Google Play, with millions of apps to choose from, as well as Google Assistant for virtual assistance on the go. Google Pixel deals are affordably priced for what you get, making them a good option for those seeking a solid mid-range phone.

How does Google Assistant work?

Pixel handsets come preloaded with Google Assistant, the brand’s alternative to Apple Siri or Amazon Alexa. You can use this virtual PA for a number of day-to-day tasks, whether it’s scheduling appointments, managing your to-do list or controlling music. To get started, all you have to say is ‘Okay Google’ or tap your phone’s launch button.

Which Google Pixel phone has the best camera?

Pixel phones have improved over time, so the best camera is the one on the Pixel 5. It has the same 12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera as some of the earlier models but the software in the phone makes sure that the shots you take are nothing less than brilliant. Camera features include:

Group Selfie Cam

Portrait Mode

Super Res Zoom

Night Sight

Motion Sense

Top Shot

Motion Auto-Focus

Frequent Faces

HDR+

Are Google Pixel phones waterproof?

The original Google Pixel wasn’t waterproof, but Google has improved on this with each successive model, with the exception of the 3a. Here are the water-resistance ratings for each Pixel phone:

Google Pixel 3a: Not water resistant

Google Pixel 4: Water protection rating of IP68

Google Pixel 4a: Water protection rating of IP68

Google Pixel 4a 5G: Not water resistant

Google Pixel 5: Not water resistant

Google notes that the charger and accessories are not water-resistant for any of these models.

Do Google Pixel phones include a headphone jack?

Yes, some do. For example, the Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G have a 3.5mm headphone jack allowing you to use your headphones. However, you won’t find this on the Pixel 5. You’ll need to stick to wireless or USB-C headphones if you choose one of these flagship phones

How can I find the cheapest Google Pixel contract?