Google deals

Google has a huge advantage over its rivals in the mobile phone space as it owns and develops Android. This means that it can offer the ultimate Android experience on its handsets making sure that any new software feature heads to their phones first. The brand - as of February 2021 - is on its fifth generation of smartphones with the Pixel series. Each generation builds on the strengths of the last, with the current Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G featuring high-end specs including an impressive camera set to play with.
While the Google Pixel 5 is the latest Google smartphone, as of February 2021, you can still get a number of deals on its older handsets. These start from the budget-friendly Google Pixel 3a and also include the 3 XL, 3a XL, 4, 4 XL, 4a and the most current Pixel 4a, 4a 5G and 5.
Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie
Display: 6.3-inch OLED; 2,960x1,440 pixels
Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel
Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845
Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB Storage
Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Not Pink
Media & Audio: Stereo speakers
Battery: 3,430 mAh
Sensors: Active Edge
Ports: USB-C USB
Released in late 2019, the Google Pixel 3 XL is fast and reliable thanks to an all-day 3,430mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. Additional processors include the Pixel Visual Core, while inbuilt Titan M security keeps data safe. The camera options include a 12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera with auto-focus and phase detection. There’s also a dual-front camera with 8MP wide-angle and normal lenses, to capture those selfie shots.
If you want a pay monthly plan that includes the handset as well, you can find Pixel 3 XL deals from Three and EE.
Operating system: Android 9.0 Pie
Display: Full-screen 5.6" (Pixel 3a) or 6.0" (Pixel 3a XL) display
Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel
Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 670
Memory: 4 GB RAM, 64GB Storage
Colours: Clearly White, Just Black, Purple-ish
Media & Audio: Stereo speakers
Battery: 3000mAh battery (Pixel 3a), 3430mAh battery (Pixel 3a XL)
Sensors: Active Edge
Ports: USB-C USB
The Google Pixel 3a takes all the best bits of the original Pixel 3 and packages them in a budget-friendly handset.
Its rear camera includes Google Lens technology, helping identify objects and places with real-time info at your fingertips. Battery life is a step up from the Pixel 3, with a Fast Charging feature that gives you up to seven hours of use from a quick 15-minute charge.
Operating system: Android 10
Display: Full-screen 5.7" (Pixel 4) or 6.3" (Pixel 4XL) display
Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 16MP telephoto, 8MP wide-angle
Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
Memory: 6 GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB Storage
Colours: Clearly White, Just Black
Media & Audio: Stereo speakers
Battery: 2800mAh (Pixel 4), 3799mAh battery (Pixel 4XL) + Qi wireless charging
Sensors: Active Edge
Ports: USB-C USB
If you’re looking for the latest Google Pixel deals, you might want to opt for the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL phones. These are the most widely available from major networks with a range of package options.
This handset includes a massive 5.7-inch or 6.3-inch display depending on whether you choose 4 or 4 XL. The camera is much more impressive on the Pixel 4 than Google’s other phones, including familiar features like Night Sight along with extras like Frequent Faces and Motion Sense technology.
Operating system: Android 11
Display: Full-screen 6.24" (158 mm) display
Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 8MP wide-angle
Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G
Memory: 6 GB RAM, 128GB Storage
Colours: Just Black
Media & Audio: Stereo speakers
Battery: 3885 mAh
Ports: USB-C USB
Not to be confused with the Pixel 4a, the (okay it is confusing), Pixel 4a 5G is a bigger-screened Pixel phone that has been given a 5G chip so is future proofed. It is a decent phone with the latest Android OS, comes with 5GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It doesn’t look as nice as the Pixel 5 but, for the price, this is a great 5G mid-range handset.
Operating system: Android 11
Display: Full screen 151 mm (6.0") display
Cameras: 12.2 MP dual-pixel, 8MP wide-angle
Processors: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 765G
Memory: 8 GB RAM, 128GB Storage
Colours: Just Black, Sorta Sage
Media & Audio: Stereo speakers
Battery: 4080 mAh
Ports: USB-C USB
The Google Pixel 5 is currently Google’s flagship handset. It’s a bit of a mid-range master so doesn’t quite compete with the likes of the iPhone 12 but has a fantastic camera array (Google’s camera software is the best around), 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The design on this one is great, too, with the material used on the back fantastic in the hand.
Prices will vary depending on your network of choice but, for the handset available on Google’s site, you can expect prices to be similar to the following figures:
Google Pixel 4a: £349
Google Pixel 4a 5G: £399
Google Pixel 5: £599
As you can see, the 4a series is designed to be easier on the wallet than the flagship Pixel 5 phones. Google does sometimes do discounts on these handsets, so this is worth checking.
You can currently purchase the Google Pixel 4a and Google Pixel 4a 5G or the 5 directly from the Google Store. These phones are available from most major networks. Google Pixel deals are available from the following networks:
EE
O2
Vodafone
Three
Virgin Mobile
iD Mobile
Apart from choosing your favourite model from the Pixel series, you’ll also need to think about what you’re looking for in a phone deal. Here are a few components to consider.
Data allowances: The amount of data you need will depend on how you use your phone. For light users, 3-5GB should be okay. However, if you want the freedom to stream and download freely, you need to look for a deal that includes at least 10GB per month.
Network coverage: Google Pixel phones are configured to work with 4G networks, while the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 are 5G ready. You’ll need to check what’s available in your area, signal wise, to find the best contract. You can use the Ofcom postcode checker to see which networks provide reliable coverage.
Contract terms: Pay monthly contracts last for 12, 18, or 24-month periods. The most common is 24 months, which can be a good option if you want to spread the cost of your Pixel phone out for lower monthly payments.However, keep in mind that it can be difficult to switch providers mid-contract.
Bonuses: From cashback offers to free subscriptions and inclusive roaming, each network offers its own little incentives to make the deal more appealing.
As we’ve mentioned above, you’ll need to stick to the following devices if you want to find a pay monthly contract:
Google Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 5
Pay monthly Pixel contracts start from as little as £15 per month, with an upfront cost.
Another option is to choose a pay as you go Google Pixel contract. With pay as you go, you’ll top up your balance in advance. This means you’ll only need to pay for the minutes, texts, and data that you actually use. And because you’re not tied down to a longer contract, you’ll have more freedom to switch providers without paying a penalty.
The potential downside to these pay as you go deals is that you won’t have as many options, nor will you have the same incentives. You’ll also need to factor in the cost of your Pixel phone, since you’ll be paying for this upfront. Three is one provider currently offering pay as you go contracts, with options available for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5.
Do you already have a Google Pixel phone? You could benefit from SIM-only deals. As with other Pixel contracts, you’ll have some choice when it comes to SIM-only deals. Look at factors like network coverage, how much data is included, and whether or not any other perks are on offer.
You probably already use Google for email, web browsing or navigation. Pixel phones are part of the wider Google ecosystem, including its Android OS, which is the world’s most widely-used operating system. You’ll also have access to Google Play, with millions of apps to choose from, as well as Google Assistant for virtual assistance on the go. Google Pixel deals are affordably priced for what you get, making them a good option for those seeking a solid mid-range phone.
Pixel handsets come preloaded with Google Assistant, the brand’s alternative to Apple Siri or Amazon Alexa. You can use this virtual PA for a number of day-to-day tasks, whether it’s scheduling appointments, managing your to-do list or controlling music. To get started, all you have to say is ‘Okay Google’ or tap your phone’s launch button.
Pixel phones have improved over time, so the best camera is the one on the Pixel 5. It has the same 12.2 MP dual-pixel rear camera as some of the earlier models but the software in the phone makes sure that the shots you take are nothing less than brilliant. Camera features include:
Group Selfie Cam
Portrait Mode
Super Res Zoom
Night Sight
Motion Sense
Top Shot
Motion Auto-Focus
Frequent Faces
HDR+
The original Google Pixel wasn’t waterproof, but Google has improved on this with each successive model, with the exception of the 3a. Here are the water-resistance ratings for each Pixel phone:
Google Pixel 3a: Not water resistant
Google Pixel 4: Water protection rating of IP68
Google Pixel 4a: Water protection rating of IP68
Google Pixel 4a 5G: Not water resistant
Google Pixel 5: Not water resistant
Google notes that the charger and accessories are not water-resistant for any of these models.
Yes, some do. For example, the Google Pixel 4a and 4a 5G have a 3.5mm headphone jack allowing you to use your headphones. However, you won’t find this on the Pixel 5. You’ll need to stick to wireless or USB-C headphones if you choose one of these flagship phones
The cheapest mobile phone deal will depend on the type of contract you’re looking for. The cheapest handset will be the first-generation Google smartphone, but you’ll need to purchase it outright and look for a SIM-only deal. For cheap deals on newer generations like the Google Pixel 5, you could look for refurbished phone deals for all the specs with a lower price tag. Because these types of phones are gently used, if you do opt to go for the refurbished option be sure that a warranty is included.