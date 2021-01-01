You can find the right insurance for your Sony Xperia Z5 by thinking about:

What cover you need

How much you want to pay

This comparison only shows policies that cover the Sony Xperia Z5. If you have another make or model, you can compare insurance here.

Get the cover you need

Different insurers offer varying types of cover, so think about what protection you want for your Xperia:

Accidental damage : This covers damage caused by things like dropping your phone or breaking the touchscreen.

Theft : This covers you if your phone is stolen, although you should check if non-forcible theft is covered, e.g. pickpocketing.

E-wallet cover : This protects you against unauthorised Android payments if your Xperia is lost or stolen.

Liquid damage : This covers your smartphone if it suffers water damage, for example if your phone gets wet and the SD port stops working.

Lost data: This covers the cost of replacing music, games, or apps you have paid for. It does not cover photos or contacts, so make sure you backup your data.

Think about cost

Use this comparison to get the right cover for the best price, by considering:

Monthly cost, which is how much you pay for the policy Excess, which is how much you pay each time you claim

You can usually save on your monthly cost by choosing a larger excess, but you should make sure you can afford to pay the higher amount towards any claims you make.

Other ways to get cover for your Sony Xperia Z5

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your Sony Xperia Z5 as part of your home insurance or contents insurance. This can be added the next time you renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your current policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you can cover items like mobiles, laptops and jewellery. Cover may stretch to when you are outside your home or even abroad, depending on your policy.

Covering your mobile phone through your home insurance policy may leave you with worse cover than a dedicated policy. You will have to pay a higher excess amount than you would with dedicated mobile phone cover, plus any claims could increase the cost of your home insurance policies in the future.

You can find out more about home insurance here.

Sony Xperia Z5 insurance FAQs