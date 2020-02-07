How to find cover for your Samsung Galaxy

If you want to protect your Samsung Galaxy against loss or damage, it is important to get the right mobile phone insurance.

Get the right cover

Think about what you need from your mobile phone insurance and use our comparison to check:

Maximum cover: Newer Samsung Galaxy phones cost around £640, so make sure the maximum amount the policy will pay out is enough to repair or replace your phone.

Cover options: You can tailor most mobile phone policies to include things like accidental damage, liquid damage, loss and theft.

Claims limit: Some insurers offer unlimited claims, but you may be restricted to how many you can make within the policy term.

Do you need mobile phone insurance?

Check for exclusions

Some policies may not offer all the protection you want for your phone, so check if you can pay more for extra cover.

For example, some policies exclude loss of your mobile but let you add this to your cover for an added monthly cost.

Here is how mobile phone insurance works and a list of typical exclusions

Find the best price

The cost of your mobile phone insurance is made up of two key things, which usually affect each other:

Monthly cost: This is the amount you pay each month for your policy

Excess: This is the amount you have to pay towards each claim you make

Policies with a high excess usually have a cheaper monthly cost, but you have to pay more if you claim. On the other hand, you may pay more for a policy with a low excess, but then contribute less if you claim.

Think about how much you are prepared to pay for your insurance, and then use our comparison to choose a policy that offers what you want at the best price.

Other ways to get cover for your Samsung Galaxy

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your Samsung Galaxy as part of your contents insurance policy. This can be included when it is next time to renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance policy will usually mean you can choose cover for valuable items like laptops and jewellery, as well as your mobile phone. Some providers may cover these items when they are outside your home, or even when you are abroad.

By covering mobile phones through your home insurance, you may be left with worse cover than a dedicated policy. Be aware that you may need to pay a much higher excess when you claim, plus any claims you make could increase the cost of your home insurance in the future.

You can find out more about home insurance here.