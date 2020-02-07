<Mobile Phone Insurance

Compare phone insurance for abroad

Compare companies that offer phone policies with worldwide cover that could protect your mobile when you travel abroad.

Compare another type of mobile phone insurance

How to get cover for your mobile abroad

Most mobile phone insurance policies include worldwide cover for your phone, but some policies offer more protection than others.

Consider how often you travel

Use this comparison to find a policy that covers your phone for the time you are abroad. The three main options are:

  • 30 days

  • 90 days

  • 180 days

This covers total days throughout the year, not consecutive days abroad, so make sure you choose a policy that offers enough cover for your travel plans.

For example, if you only plan short trips throughout the year, you could get cheaper cover by choosing fewer days overseas.

Think about what cover you need

You should compare cover options to find the right policy for you:

  • Theft: This covers the cost of a replacement phone if yours is stolen while you are travelling. Theft is one of the greatest risks to your smartphone while you are abroad, so you should think getting a policy with theft cover.

  • Accidental damage: This covers damage to your phone caused by you, for example, dropping your phone or stepping on the screen. Cosmetic damage and general wear and tear are not covered.

  • Liquid damage: This covers repairs to your phone due to water damage. You should think about including liquid damage cover if you plan to have your phone on the beach or near the pool.

  • Loss: This covers the cost of a replacement phone if yours goes missing while you are abroad. You should check the terms of the policy to see what losses are covered, because some insurers exclude things like leaving your phone in a bar.

Look for policies that also cover unauthorised use if your phone is lost or stolen, as costs will be greater abroad where calls and data are charged at higher rates.

Cover is usually capped at £2,000 and you must report your phone stolen to the local authorities and your insurer within 24 hours of realising it is missing.

Worldwide mobile phone insurance FAQs

About our mobile phone insurance comparison

Mobile Phone Insurance Comparison