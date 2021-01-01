You should think about insuring your LG G5 if:

You pay monthly, and are tied into your contract even if your phone is lost or stolen

You could not afford to replace your LG G5, which could be as much as £520

Why get mobile phone insurance?

You may already have cover for your mobile elsewhere, like your home insurance, but there are benefits to a dedicated mobile phone insurance policy:

1. Low excess: This is usually between £25 and £75, which is much lower than home insurance excesses which are around £200. 2. Worldwide cover: This covers your LG G5 for at least 30 consecutive days abroad, with the option to extend this up to 180 days. 3. Fast replacement service: This provides a replacement phone, typically within 48 hours, if your G5 is lost or damaged. 4. Extra cover: This usually includes accidental damage, liquid damage, and unauthorised use if your phone is lost or stolen.

How to find the best cover

You can use this comparison to find the best cover for you, by looking at:

Maximum cover: Make sure this covers the replacement cost of your LG G5

Cover options: Make sure this includes the cover you need to protect your phone, as things like loss or theft are not always automatically included

Number of claims: Some insurers pay unlimited claims, which could be useful if you are prone to breaking your phone

Other ways to get cover for your LG G5

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your LG G5 as part of your contents insurance. You could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy, or wait until it is time to renew your policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you can choose cover items such as laptops and jewellery, as well as mobile phones. Some policies will even cover these items when they are outside your home or when you are abroad.

Covering mobile phones through your home insurance may be lower value than a dedicated policy, though. You will have to pay a much higher excess than you would with dedicated mobile phone insurance, plus any claims you make could increase the cost of future home insurance policies.

