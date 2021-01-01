iPhone insurance works in the same way as standard mobile phone insurance, but it usually comes with extra cover that provides specific iPhone care.

Most iPhone policies come with higher cover limits, and they often let you use a local Apple store for faster repairs if your phone is damaged.

Newer iPhone models cost more than £600 to buy outright, so unless you can afford to replace yours if it gets lost or damaged, use our comparison to find the right insurance at the best price.

What extra cover is included?

Most iPhone insurance deals come with extra cover to protect your Apple technology, like:

E-wallet cover: This covers you if your Apple Pay service is used when your iPhone is lost or stolen. It is usually limited to £500, and may only apply during the first 24 hours of discovering the loss or theft.

Bundle options: Most iPhone insurance policies come with discounted cover options for insuring your iPad or MacBook with your phone. This could be useful if you own several Apple products, or if your family has other gadgets to insure.

Data back up: Some insurers include online platforms to back up your photos or contact information. Storage may be limited, and you may have to start paying extra after a set period of time, for example, after three months.

Here is more information about what is covered by mobile phone insurance policies.

Does cover start immediately?

Some iPhone policies offer cover that starts immediately, but check the terms and conditions to make sure you can claim straight away if you need to.

For example, some insurers exclude all claims made in the first 2 to 3 weeks of your policy. If your phone is lost, damaged or stolen within this time, your cover will not pay out and you will have to cover the cost of replacement yourself.

Other ways to get cover for your iPhone

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your iPhone as part of your contents insurance. This can be included when you next renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you can choose cover for items like mobile phones, laptops and jewellery, even when they are outside home. Some providers may even cover you abroad.

Covering mobile phones through your home insurance may leave you with worse cover than a dedicated policy, though. You will have to pay a much higher excess than you would with dedicated mobile phone insurance, plus any claims you make could increase the cost of your home insurance in the future.

You can find out more about home insurance here.

iPhone insurance FAQs

Q Is iPhone insurance more expensive? A Not always, but some newer models cost more to insure. Use our comparison to look for the best iPhone insurance deals. Q Can I get cover for the new iPhone? A Some policies offer cover, but others may only insure older models. Check with the provider and be prepared to pay more for newer models. Q Will my wireless headphones be covered? A Most policies include cover for accessories if they are lost or stolen with your handset, but this is usually limited to £150. Q Will iPhone insurance cover mechanical breakdown? A Yes, but if your iPhone is still under warranty, you may get the problem fixed at no extra cost. You can check your Apple warranty status here. Q Can I choose my excess? A Yes, but this may affect how much you pay for your policy. For example, a lower excess may only be offered with more expensive packages. Q Can I pay monthly for my insurance? A Yes, although it could be cheaper to pay for your policy in full. Check the terms with your insurer for full payment options. Q Will I get a new iPhone if I claim? A Most iPhone insurance policies provide new replacement cover, but some only offer refurbished models. Check the terms of the policy for full details.

