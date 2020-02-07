Compare insurance policies that could pay out if your iPhone gets lost, damaged or stolen, so you're never without a phone for long.
iPhone insurance works in the same way as standard mobile phone insurance, but it usually comes with extra cover that provides specific iPhone care.
Most iPhone policies come with higher cover limits, and they often let you use a local Apple store for faster repairs if your phone is damaged.
Newer iPhone models cost more than £600 to buy outright, so unless you can afford to replace yours if it gets lost or damaged, use our comparison to find the right insurance at the best price.
Most iPhone insurance deals come with extra cover to protect your Apple technology, like:
E-wallet cover: This covers you if your Apple Pay service is used when your iPhone is lost or stolen. It is usually limited to £500, and may only apply during the first 24 hours of discovering the loss or theft.
Bundle options: Most iPhone insurance policies come with discounted cover options for insuring your iPad or MacBook with your phone. This could be useful if you own several Apple products, or if your family has other gadgets to insure.
Data back up: Some insurers include online platforms to back up your photos or contact information. Storage may be limited, and you may have to start paying extra after a set period of time, for example, after three months.
Here is more information about what is covered by mobile phone insurance policies.
Some iPhone policies offer cover that starts immediately, but check the terms and conditions to make sure you can claim straight away if you need to.
For example, some insurers exclude all claims made in the first 2 to 3 weeks of your policy. If your phone is lost, damaged or stolen within this time, your cover will not pay out and you will have to cover the cost of replacement yourself.
How to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance
You could choose to cover your iPhone as part of your contents insurance. This can be included when you next renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy.
Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you can choose cover for items like mobile phones, laptops and jewellery, even when they are outside home. Some providers may even cover you abroad.
Covering mobile phones through your home insurance may leave you with worse cover than a dedicated policy, though. You will have to pay a much higher excess than you would with dedicated mobile phone insurance, plus any claims you make could increase the cost of your home insurance in the future.
Not always, but some newer models cost more to insure. Use our comparison to look for the best iPhone insurance deals.
Some policies offer cover, but others may only insure older models. Check with the provider and be prepared to pay more for newer models.
Most policies include cover for accessories if they are lost or stolen with your handset, but this is usually limited to £150.
Yes, but if your iPhone is still under warranty, you may get the problem fixed at no extra cost. You can check your Apple warranty status here.
Yes, but this may affect how much you pay for your policy. For example, a lower excess may only be offered with more expensive packages.
Yes, although it could be cheaper to pay for your policy in full. Check the terms with your insurer for full payment options.
Most iPhone insurance policies provide new replacement cover, but some only offer refurbished models. Check the terms of the policy for full details.
We include mobile phone insurance policies from our panel of insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.Read More
Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.Read More
If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.Read More
By comparing mobile phone insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value mobile phone insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.