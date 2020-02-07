<Mobile Phone Insurance

Compare iPhone insurance

Compare insurance policies that could pay out if your iPhone gets lost, damaged or stolen, so you're never without a phone for long.

Ad
Phone insurance

Defaqto 5* rated. Cancel anytime. 24-72 hrs replacement or repair. Unlimited cracked screens and up to 80% no claims cash back

Buy now

T&Cs apply.

11 results found, sorted by affiliated products. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
1 month FREE for annual policy; 24-72 hours claims; Defaqto 5
SO-SURE Mobile Phone Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £2,000, Excess: from £25
Cover includes
Accidental damage, theft & loss
iPhone 11 (64GB)
Monthly: £6.09 Yearly: £66.99
iPhone 12 (64GB)
Monthly: £6.89 Yearly: £75.79
Other iPhone models covered?
Yes
SO-SURE Mobile Phone Insurance
Defaqto 5* rated & 4.3/5 on Trustpilot. Next working day replacement for loss & theft. 72 hr repair for breakdown & damage incl. unlimited cracked screens. Up to 80% no claims cash back. Get 1 month FREE when you pay yearly.
Use code MONEY15 for 15% off. T&Cs apply.
Arma Karma Mobile Phone Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £1,500, Excess: from £75
Cover includes
Accidental damage, theft & loss
iPhone 11 (64GB)
Monthly: £5.99
iPhone 12 (64GB)
Monthly: £6.99
Other iPhone models covered?
Yes
Arma Karma Mobile Phone Insurance
Get instant and affordable cover from multi award-nominated insurtech, Arma Karma. Our flexible monthly insurance subscription lets you update and cancel at anytime with no fees, as well as discounts for a multi-item policy. Rated excellent on TrustPilot.

Compare another type of mobile phone insurance

Do you need specialist insurance for your iPhone?

iPhone insurance works in the same way as standard mobile phone insurance, but it usually comes with extra cover that provides specific iPhone care.

Most iPhone policies come with higher cover limits, and they often let you use a local Apple store for faster repairs if your phone is damaged.

Newer iPhone models cost more than £600 to buy outright, so unless you can afford to replace yours if it gets lost or damaged, use our comparison to find the right insurance at the best price.

What extra cover is included?

Most iPhone insurance deals come with extra cover to protect your Apple technology, like:

  • E-wallet cover: This covers you if your Apple Pay service is used when your iPhone is lost or stolen. It is usually limited to £500, and may only apply during the first 24 hours of discovering the loss or theft.

  • Bundle options: Most iPhone insurance policies come with discounted cover options for insuring your iPad or MacBook with your phone. This could be useful if you own several Apple products, or if your family has other gadgets to insure.

  • Data back up: Some insurers include online platforms to back up your photos or contact information. Storage may be limited, and you may have to start paying extra after a set period of time, for example, after three months.

Here is more information about what is covered by mobile phone insurance policies.

Does cover start immediately?

Some iPhone policies offer cover that starts immediately, but check the terms and conditions to make sure you can claim straight away if you need to.

For example, some insurers exclude all claims made in the first 2 to 3 weeks of your policy. If your phone is lost, damaged or stolen within this time, your cover will not pay out and you will have to cover the cost of replacement yourself.

How to make a claim on your mobile phone insurance

Other ways to get cover for your iPhone

Home insurance

You could choose to cover your iPhone as part of your contents insurance. This can be included when you next renew your policy, or you could contact your provider to add mobile phone cover to your existing policy.

Adding personal possessions to your home insurance will usually mean you can choose cover for items like mobile phones, laptops and jewellery, even when they are outside home. Some providers may even cover you abroad.

Covering mobile phones through your home insurance may leave you with worse cover than a dedicated policy, though. You will have to pay a much higher excess than you would with dedicated mobile phone insurance, plus any claims you make could increase the cost of your home insurance in the future.

You can find out more about home insurance here.

iPhone insurance FAQs

About our mobile phone insurance comparison

Explore mobiles phone insurance guides

See more guides

Man using smartphone at home

How does mobile phone insurance work?

You could pay hundreds of pounds to replace your mobile phone if it gets lost or damaged. Here is what you need to know about how mobile phone insurance works.

Read More
Smiling woman holding smartphone

Do you need mobile phone insurance?

Mobile phone insurance could give you peace of mind, but if you are unlikely to claim you could be wasting your money. Here is how to decide if you need mobile phone insurance.

Read More
Couple in coffee shop using mobile phone

How to claim on your mobile phone insurance

If your mobile phone is lost or damaged, you could cover the cost of repairs or a replacement with your insurance. Here is what you need to know about making a claim.

Read More

Why compare mobile phone insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing mobile phone insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value mobile phone insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Mobile Phone Insurance Comparison

Multi mobile phone insurance

Phone insurance abroad


Mobile phone insurance guides

Who we compare