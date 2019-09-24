It's tempting to go for the latest phone model. But if you look elsewhere, you may end up saving hundreds of pounds.

If you're in the market for a new phone, it can be a big investment. Apple's latest iPhone can cost almost £1,499, while Samsung's Note 10 is almost £1,200. But saving money doesn't mean you can't get a new phone. Here are some tips to help you save money on your next purchase:

1: If you're willing to wait, you can save some money. Prices may drop once new phones on the market aren't the latest toy. Or, take advantage of sales in a few months' time.

2: When a new model is released, it means older ones will get cheaper. You could save hundreds of pounds by going for an older version of a smartphone. It can still be a brand-new phone, but doesn't have the same price tag.

3: If you've made the decision to buy an older phone, you could save even more money by getting a refurbished version. Refurbished phones were once sent back to the manufacturer because there was a fault, but they've been repaired and are now in full working order.

4: Your phone isn't worthless just because you want a new one. Some carriers and retailers will trade in your old phone for a discounted new device. You may get more money if you go to a private seller and can use that towards a new phone. It helps if it's in good condition - no dents, scratches or smashed screens.

5: Brands like OnePlus, Huawei and Xiaomi are producing smartphones that are cheaper than the more popular ones. They might be different to use but will save you a lot of money.

6: It may seem like a lot of money at first, but you will save if you buy the phone outright. If this is too much money, compare different carriers and how much it costs to pay monthly. Most networks have their own plans and you can normally upgrade once you pay off a percentage of the price.

7: If you decide to keep the phone you already have, there are ways to speed it up. Have the battery replaced at repair shops. Or clear out any old storage, like photos, to speed it up.

8: Accidents happen. Whether you drop it and crack the screen, replacing your phone can cost hundreds of pounds. Mobile phone insurance or gadget insurance can protect you from paying a lot of money if this happens. There are different kinds of policies to choose from, depending on how much coverage you want.