AA Personal Loan Ex/C Member
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.7% APR (£15,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Personal loan with 12 months breakdown cover at no extra cost, existing AA members are entitled to an add-on at no extra cost.
Available to existing customers only.
Representative Example: Representative 8% APR fixed. Based on a loan of £4,000 for 36 months at 8% p.a. Total £4,493.88 repayable at £124.83 per month.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedgood
Check my eligibility
AA Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
2.8% APR (£15,001 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Personal loan with 12 months breakdown cover at no extra cost, existing AA members are entitled to an add-on at no extra cost.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 3.0% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £17,500 over 60 months at a rate of 3.0% p.a. (fixed) you will repay £314.14 per month & £18,847.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£12,000
Credit Rating Acceptedgood
Check my eligibility
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
10.6% APR (£15,000 to £19,999)
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: The representative rate is 10.6% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £15,000 over 5 years at a rate of 10.6% p.a (fixed) you will repay £319.57 per month and £19,174.37 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum Income£7,000
Credit Rating Acceptedpoor
Check my eligibility
Shawbrook Bank Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
14.9% APR (£1,000 to £25,000)
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Get a personalised quote with an instant decision without affecting your credit rating. Tailored rates. All documents are e-signed.
Representative Example: The Representative rate is 14.9% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £10,000 over 5 years at a rate of 14.9% p.a (fixed) you will repay £232.53 per month & £13,951.80 in total.
Eligibility
UK Resident
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum Income£15,000
Credit Rating Acceptedfair
Check my eligibility

What are online loans?

An online loan is a loan you get that isn't from a traditional high street bank. Typically, online loan providers exist online as alternatives to traditional banks, often offering more competitive interest rates and terms compared to banks and building societies.

How to get the best online loan for your needs

You can apply for loans online through a lender's website, and you could get a decision on whether your application has been accepted in minutes.

This comparison includes most of the unsecured loans in the UK that you can apply for online, and also includes peer to peer borrowing.

Before you compare online loans, UK wide, work out exactly what you need to get the right borrowing for you.

Here is a beginner's guide to how loans work

What sort of loan do you need?

The help you find the best online loan for you, work out:

  • How much you need to borrow: Only borrow what you need to reduce the total amount you have to pay back

  • How long you want to borrow for: The shorter the term you choose, the less you will pay back in interest overall.

This comparison shows how much each lender could offer, and what term you can borrow the money over.

How to compare online loans

Use this comparison to find an online loan that can offer the amount and term you want, and then look at:

  • The representative APR, which is the interest you are charged for borrowing. Look for a low rate to reduce how much you pay back in total.

  • The monthly payment, which is how much you will pay back each month. This is based on the interest rate, the term of the loan and how much you borrow.

  • Total cost of the loan, which is how much you will have paid back when you get to the end of the loan term. The shorter your term, the less you pay back in total.

Most lenders will show you this information before you make an application, or you can use our loan repayment calculator to work out how much each loan will cost.

Online loans can give you a quick decision, but you may get a better loan if you apply by phone or post. Compare all loans here to make sure you get the cheapest deal.

Here is more on how to get the right loan for you

Online loans FAQs

About our loans comparison

Last updated: 14 February, 2022