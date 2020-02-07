<Loans for bad credit

What are bad credit loans?

Loans for bad credit are offered to those who have trouble getting credit due to a poor credit history. Instead of basing the eligibility for a loan primarily on a credit check, lenders look at each borrower’s individual financial circumstances and assess whether they can afford the loan they are applying for.

So even if you have bad credit, have missed payments on your debt in the past, you may still be able to get a loan.

What are the drawbacks of bad credit loans?

  • High interest rates: Loans for bad credit have much higher interest rates than standard loans as borrowers represent a higher risk to lenders. This tends to happen with unsecured loans where there is no security or guarantor.

  • Risk of repossession: If you put up an asset, such as your car or home, as security for your loan, you may lose it if you fail to repay the loan.

  • Fees: Poor credit loans come with several fees attached, such as arrangement fees, bounced payment fees or early repayment fees.

"Bad credit loans are an expensive way to borrow money. But you can still get a good deal and save money if you compare loans.

"Make sure you only borrow the amount you need and apply for the type of loan that suits your circumstances."

What are the alternatives to taking out a bad credit loan?

It’s possible the depending on what you’re borrowing for and how much you intend to borrow, you could consider other forms credit.

Credit cards

While a loan may allow you to borrow a larger amount, with a credit card you can apply for a smaller amount to improve your chances of being accepted. Then make sure you keep up with repayments and eventually you can have your credit limit increased. If you think this might be a good option, you can compare credit building cards here.

Overdrafts

If you’re looking to borrow a small amount of money, then an overdraft may be a more suitable option. If you feel the need for some extra cushion to cover your regular expenses on occasion, you can apply for an overdraft with your current account provider.

You can find more information in our guide on how to borrow with bad credit.

If you're struggling with debt ...

More than half of UK adults started 2021 in debt, and one in four claim that debt was a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic¹.

If you are worried about your debts, it’s really important to get free impartial advice - don’t pay for it. StepChange is the UK’s leading debt charity and their experts can give free advice and support to help you get back on track with your finances.

Bad credit loans FAQs

Bad credit loans are and expensive form of borrowing. However, they can useful in circumstances when you need access to credit, but have had trouble with your credit history. It's best to opt for bad credit loans only if you really need the money and make sure to keep up with repayments. Paying off a bad credit loan in full can also help you improve your credit.

It depends on the type of loan you choose and the lender, but you could borrow up to £50,000 with an unsecured loan.

Yes, most lenders still check your credit record, but they are more willing to lend to you if you have a history of bad credit.

Yes, your application will show on your report. If you make your payments on time it could improve your rating, but if you miss any it will damage it further.

No, because lenders check your finances and credit record before they decide if they can offer you a loan.

Not necessarily. You don't need a guarantor to get a bad credit loan. But if you have a guarantor you may be able to borrow a larger amount and get a better rate.

Unsecured loans with bad credit usually have a term of between 1 month and 15 years. The longer the loan term, the more interest you pay.

Yes. You're allowed to use your bad credit loan to pay off debt. In fact, some lenders may only offer bad credit loans for the purpose of paying off debt.

You may be charged a fee and your credit record will be damaged. Here is what to do if you cannot pay back your loan.

It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.

¹Data based on research from money.co.uk's COVID-19 Debt Index

Last updated: 22 July, 2021