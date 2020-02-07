So even if you have bad credit, have missed payments on your debt in the past, you may still be able to get a loan.

Loans for bad credit are offered to those who have trouble getting credit due to a poor credit history. Instead of basing the eligibility for a loan primarily on a credit check, lenders look at each borrower’s individual financial circumstances and assess whether they can afford the loan they are applying for.

Fees: Poor credit loans come with several fees attached, such as arrangement fees, bounced payment fees or early repayment fees.

Risk of repossession: If you put up an asset, such as your car or home, as security for your loan, you may lose it if you fail to repay the loan.

High interest rates: Loans for bad credit have much higher interest rates than standard loans as borrowers represent a higher risk to lenders. This tends to happen with unsecured loans where there is no security or guarantor.

"Make sure you only borrow the amount you need and apply for the type of loan that suits your circumstances."

"Bad credit loans are an expensive way to borrow money. But you can still get a good deal and save money if you compare loans.

What are the alternatives to taking out a bad credit loan?

It’s possible the depending on what you’re borrowing for and how much you intend to borrow, you could consider other forms credit.

Credit cards

While a loan may allow you to borrow a larger amount, with a credit card you can apply for a smaller amount to improve your chances of being accepted. Then make sure you keep up with repayments and eventually you can have your credit limit increased. If you think this might be a good option, you can compare credit building cards here.

Overdrafts

If you’re looking to borrow a small amount of money, then an overdraft may be a more suitable option. If you feel the need for some extra cushion to cover your regular expenses on occasion, you can apply for an overdraft with your current account provider.

You can find more information in our guide on how to borrow with bad credit.

If you're struggling with debt ...

More than half of UK adults started 2021 in debt, and one in four claim that debt was a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic¹.

If you are worried about your debts, it’s really important to get free impartial advice - don’t pay for it. StepChange is the UK’s leading debt charity and their experts can give free advice and support to help you get back on track with your finances.