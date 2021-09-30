<Guarantor Loans

What is a guarantor loan? A guarantor loan works similarly to any other loan, you borrow money from a lender and pay it back in instalments. However, a guarantor loan also requires a third party who “guarantees” they’ll pay off the debt if you cannot - typically a family member or friend. These loans are designed for people with a bad credit history who may not be eligible for standard loans. Lenders are more likely to offer a loan to borrowers with bad credit if a third party can guarantee the repayments should the original applicant default at any time. This reduces the risk to the lender, as the loan guarantor promises to pay back the loan back in case the borrower can’t.

Who can get a guarantor loan? If you’re applying for a guarantor loan, you’ll need to Be at least 18 years old

Have a UK bank account

Be a UK resident

Be employed. You'll also need to demonstrate that you can afford the loan repayments. Depending on the lender, you may be subject to minimum income requirements or be a homeowner. All lenders accept applicants with poor credit as long as the guarantor has a good credit file.

Who can be my guarantor?

Guarantors are usually close friends, family members, or anyone you know you can trust. Once you’ve chosen your guarantor and they've agreed to help you, you’ll need to make sure they qualify and that they’re aware of their responsibilities. In order to qualify, they need to: Be between the ages of 21 - 75

Have a regular form of income (this can include a pension)

Have a UK bank account

He a UK resident Requirements do vary from lender to lender, and some have stricter rules than others. Some lenders won’t allow you to put your spouse as your guarantor. Others require the guarantor to have a strong credit score or be a homeowner. When approaching your guarantor, make sure they are aware of their precise responsibilities and that they'll have to pay off the loan if you are unable to. It’s also worth telling them what you’ll need the loan for so they are aware of your situation. When applying for your loan, lenders will ask about your relationship with your guarantor. They prefer you to pick someone you're close to as it is deemed that they will be more likely to take their responsibility seriously and pay back the loan.

How to find the best guarantor loan for you 1 Decide how much you want to borrow How much money you need plays a major role in whether you'll be accepted for a loan. Only borrow as much as you need and can afford. 2 Calculate what you can afford to pay monthly Getting a sense of how much you can afford to pay monthly is vital in making sure you get the right deal for your circumstances. 3 Find your guarantor Before you go ahead and compare guarantor loans, you’ll want to check if the person you have in mind to be your guarantor is happy to do so. You’ll need to discuss the loan and the repayments with them beforehand as they’ll need to complete and sign the loan application form. 4 Compare guarantor loans By using our comparison you make sure that you know what deals are available in the market so that you can make an informed decision. 5 Pick a deal When choosing a deal make sure you look at the interest rate and any features that could be helpful to you.

How much do guarantor loans cost? Since the lender is taking more risk by lending to a borrower with bad credit, interest rates are typically higher on guarantor loans than on regular personal loans. The interest rate charged will depend on your specific circumstances and can vary significantly – anywhere between about 25% and 70% APR. The interest rate depends on your lender and can fluctuate over time. You can usually borrow between £500 and £10,000 (sometimes more) for a period of between 12 months and five years – again, depending on the lender.

Benefits of loans with a guarantor Guarantor loans are designed for those who are struggling to get approved for standard loans. The main advantage is that this allows those who have bad credit to borrow money. If you can afford to repay the loan and have a reliable guarantor with good credit, you’ll most likely be accepted for a guarantor loan. These loans can also be processed quickly and arrive in your account in a few days. So you can use these loans for emergency situations, essential purchases or to consolidate existing debt. This type of loan can also help you improve your credit score, which would allow you to apply for other loans and credit cards in the future with better rates. Cons of using a guarantor Guarantor loans generally have higher interest rates than normal personal loans, meaning the borrower will pay back significantly more than the original loan amount. There’s also a risk that if the guarantor isn’t able to make the payments and that their credit score could be impacted, which could in turn affect their ability to get credit in the future. In some cases, missed repayments can lead to court action or repossession of assets. In addition to the financial and credit score implications of failing to make a repayment on a guarantor loan, it’s worth mentioning that defaulting on a guarantor loan could also affect your relationship with your guarantor.

If you're planning on being a guarantor ... Before agreeing to be someone’s guarantor, it’s vital to be fully aware of the situation and potential repercussions. Whenever in doubt, seek legal advice. Here are a few useful tips: Make a written contract Write out a simple written contract with the borrower stating how you want to communicate, how often you want to receive updates, and in what circumstances they should get in contact with you. Limit your liabilities Ensure that the guarantee is limited to that specific loan and that the borrower cannot use your guarantee for other loans such as mortgages or credit card debt. Keep all documentation When agreeing to be a guarantor, you’ll receive a copy of the agreement, the borrower's repayment schedule and the guarantee contract. Make sure to keep all the documentation somewhere safe and create digital copies if necessary. You can read more about whether you should agree to be a guarantor

Salman Haqqi, Loans expert "Although guarantor loans can be a good option for people who are otherwise finding it difficult to get credit, it’s important that you and the guarantor are fully aware of the risks involved. "Interest rates on these loans can also be quite high, and thus lead to further problems, so it's better to consider all other options before you opt for a guarantor loan."

Alternatives to guarantor loans There are some alternatives to guarantor loans that may be worth considering depending on your specific circumstances.

Credit union loans Credit Unions often offer smaller loans at a much lower interest up to a legal maximum of 3%. They usually lend for up to five years if the loan is unsecured, and up to 10 years if the loan is secured. These loans are also helpful for people with bad credit, and sometimes offer options to pay loans back weekly rather than monthly. However, you’ll have to be a member of the credit union in order to apply for a loan and some require you to build up some savings beforehand. Unsecured loans Unsecured loans are loans that don't require collateral such as a house or car and are usually more expensive and riskier. Make sure to compare loan types with soft searches before applying for an unsecured loan. You’ll know if you could get approved before applying and it won’t affect your credit file. If you have bad credit, you may still be able to get a loan, but you'll likely pay a higher interest rate and be limited in how much you can borrow. P2P lending As a borrower, you can receive a loan directly from another person via an online peer-to-peer lending platforms. This can be a good option for those who don’t want to go through a bank and want more flexible repayment periods. However, many P2P platforms will require you to pass a credit check and you may need to pay an application fee. Lenders should also be aware that any money invested in P2P is not protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), meaning you could lose your money if the P2P company goes bust. Credit cards Finally, credit cards are another borrowing option for those with poor credit. If you already have several credit cards, pick the one with the lowest interest rate – some even offer 0% for a certain period of time. If you have bad credit, you could opt for credit building credit cards, which have more lenient eligibility requirements. However, as with most bad credit borrowing, the interest rate will likely be much higher than regular credit cards and credit limits will also be much lower. But if you use it responsibly, it can help to improve your credit score.

If you need help with managing your debt ... For those who are having trouble keeping up with debt payments it's really important to seek help. The first step is to speak to your lenders and see if you can work out a payment plan to reduce your debt. If that is unsuccessful, there are debt charities you can contact which offer free debt advice to help get out of debt¹.

Guarantor loans FAQs How much can I borrow with a guarantor loan? It varies depending on your credit history and your income, but you can usually borrow between £1,000 and £10,000. Are guarantor loans more expensive? Yes, they can cost more than normal unsecured loans because the rates are much higher, but they may be cheaper than other bad credit loans. Can I list my spouse as a guarantor? No, but friends or relatives can be listed on your loan application. Here is more information on who can act as a guarantor. What happens if I cannot pay back my loan? The person listed as your guarantor will be responsible for paying back your loan. If your guarantor cannot pay your loan, they could be taken to court. What happens if I die before my loan is paid back? Your guarantor may have to pay back the rest of your loan. Read the terms of your loan and check your guarantor is happy with them before you apply. Will a guarantor loan affect my credit rating? Yes, so avoid making too many applications in a short space of time as it could negatively impact your credit history.

