Guarantormyloan Homeowner Loan

Loan amount £1,000 to £10,000 Representative APR 29% APR (£1,000 to £10,000) Loan term 1 year to 5 years See deal

Both applicant and guarantor must be homeowners. You must be a homeowner to apply for this loan.

Representative Example: The representative rate is 29% APR (fixed) so if you borrow £4,000 over 3 years at a rate of 17% p.a. (fixed) plus a service fee of 8.74% p.a. you will repay £160.61 per month & £5,781.96 in total.