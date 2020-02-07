What are 24 month loans?

A 24 year loan is one that you repay over a two year period. You can borrow anywhere between £1,000 to £25,000, but be sure that you can afford the repayments.

What can you use a 2 year loan for?

A 2 year loan can be used to anything that you need. But given that the repayment term is fairly long, 24 month loans are best used for planned expenses. These could be buying a new car, making home improvements, or going on a holiday.