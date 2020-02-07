Post Office Personal Loan
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
These lenders and brokers all offer two year loans and choosing one with a lower APR means you'll pay less interest and reduce your monthly repayments.
Checking won't affect your credit score
You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Check your eligibility
Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.
2
Compare personalised loans
See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month – no estimates.
3
Apply online
Complete your application on the lender website. You could get your money in hours.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Existing customers only
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Flexible rescheduling
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed in branch
|Managed online
|Managed over phone
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£10,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Flexible rescheduling
|Geographical restrictions
|Guarantor required
|false
|Joint loan
|Managed in branch
|Managed online
|Managed over phone
|Maximum Age
|Unlimited
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£7,000
|Online decision
|Self employed accepted
|Social lending
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Flexible rescheduling
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|20 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|Social lending
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|fair
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Flexible rescheduling
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Minimum income
|£8,400
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|poor
|Flexible rescheduling
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Managed over phone
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Online decision
|UK Resident
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Flexible rescheduling
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|18 years
|Online decision
|UK Resident
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
A 24 year loan is one that you repay over a two year period. You can borrow anywhere between £1,000 to £25,000, but be sure that you can afford the repayments.
A 2 year loan can be used to anything that you need. But given that the repayment term is fairly long, 24 month loans are best used for planned expenses. These could be buying a new car, making home improvements, or going on a holiday.
Follow these three steps to find the right loan:
Decide how much you need to borrow: There are plenty of two year loans for between £1,000 and £25,000. If you need to borrow more, it may be possible but choice is limited. Try to borrow no more than you need to as it costs more in interest.
Look for the lowest interest rate: This is the main cost of your loan. You can use this comparison to compare interest rates for two year loans.
Check the loan details before you apply: Make sure you can afford the payments and meet all the lender's rules. It is also a good idea to check your credit record is accurate before you apply too.
You can use our loan repayment calculator to get a quick estimate of how much your monthly payments could be.
Once you know how much the monthly payments could be it is worth double checking if a two year loan is still the best choice:
Monthly payments are bigger than expected
If you find that the monthly payments are bigger than expected you could make them more affordable by choosing a longer term loan, although you will normally pay more overall.
Monthly payments are smaller than expected
If you find that the monthly payments are smaller than expected you could save money by choosing a shorter loan term, just make sure you can still afford the payments each month.
When applying for a loan consider your credit score. Are you in a good position to take on a financial commitment? It’s important to think about what your monthly repayments will be, as well as other bills you might have.”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
For example, if you borrow £2,000 with an APR of 5% over 2 years the monthly payments would be £87.64. Change the term to 3 years and they drop to £59.84.
Yes, it is possible to get 24 month loans with bad credit. Many lenders will look at more than just your credit history to judge your eligibility for a loan. However, it's likely that you'll be offered a higher interest rate as you'll be considered a higher risk borrower.
Personal loans from Citizens Advice
Personal loans advice from the Money Advice Service
Yes, and it could save you money in interest. Many 24 month loans let you pay back early with no fees, but others charge so check before you apply.
Applying online can take minutes if you have your details ready.
It stands for annual percentage rate, which is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
All the unsecured loans in this comparison offer fixed interest rates so the amount you pay will stay the same.
Our comparison tables include providers we have commercial arrangements with. The number of listings in our tables can vary depending on the terms of those arrangements, as well as other market developments. They are all from lenders regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. For more information you can also see how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more about how our website works.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Exactly what is a loan? What can you use it for and how do you get one? Find answers to all your questions about loans here.Read More
You can get a personal loan with bad credit, but the rates will likely be high. It can be harder to get a loan with bad credit, and it may be worth trying to improve your score before you apply for a loan.Read More
Your credit record has a big impact on the type of loan you can get and how much it will cost. Here is how your credit history affects your loan application and what you can do about it.Read More
Should you borrow against your house? Find out if taking out a secured loan against your home is sensible or something to avoid.Read More
Choosing the right way to borrow money can make it cheaper and easier to manage. Here is when you should use a credit card, loan or overdraft.Read More
When you miss a payment on your loan, you'll be charged a fee. You may be issued with a County Court Judgement or have to declare yourself bankrupt if you continue to miss payments.Read More
Comparing loans could help you save money. Our award-winning loan comparison service makes sure you get our best interest rates. Our aim is to provide you with the most up-to-date information, as well as useful tools and calculators so to help you make life's most important decisions and take control of your money.
We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.
Last updated: 30 March, 2022