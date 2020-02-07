<Loans

Compare £1,000 loans

These lenders all offer £1000 loan and more. Compare them to find a low APR so you'll pay less in interest.

  • Compare £1000 loans from leading providers
  • View terms, rates and repayments
  • Money.co.uk's service is simple, reliable, and free of charge
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.

£1000 loan deals

years
AA Personal Loan Ex/C Member
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
13.4% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
AA Personal Loan Ex/C Member
Available to existing customers only.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 13.4% per annum would result in a representative rate of 13.4% APR, monthly repayments of £33.52 false and a total amount repayable of £1,206.72.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Existing customers only
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
UK Resident
AA Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
13.5% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
AA Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 13.5% per annum would result in a representative rate of 13.5% APR, monthly repayments of £33.56 false and a total amount repayable of £1,208.16.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
UK Resident
Post Office Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
13.5% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
Post Office Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 13.5% per annum would result in a representative rate of 13.5% APR, monthly repayments of £33.56 false and a total amount repayable of £1,208.16.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
UK Resident
Zopa Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
15.4% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Zopa Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 15.4% per annum would result in a representative rate of 15.4% APR, monthly repayments of £34.38 false and a total amount repayable of £1,237.68.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age20 years
Minimum income£12,000
Online decision
Social lending
UK Resident
M&S Bank Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £25,000
Representative APR
21.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 7 years
M&S Bank Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 21.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 21.9% APR, monthly repayments of £37.15 false and a total amount repayable of £1,337.40.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed in branch
Managed online
Managed over phone
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£10,000
Online decision
UK Resident
Monevo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £35,000
Representative APR
43.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Monevo Personal Loan
Monevo is a credit broker and not a lender.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 43.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 43.9% APR, monthly repayments of £46.35 false and a total amount repayable of £1,668.60.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Flexible rescheduling
Geographical restrictions
Guarantor requiredfalse
Joint loan
Managed in branch
Managed online
Managed over phone
Maximum AgeUnlimited
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£7,000
Online decision
Self employed accepted
Social lending
UK Resident
118 118 Money Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £5,000
Representative APR
49.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 3 years
118 118 Money Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 49.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 49.9% APR, monthly repayments of £48.80 false and a total amount repayable of £1,756.80.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age18 years
Minimum income£8,400
Online decision
UK Resident
Bamboo Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £8,000
Representative APR
59.7% APR
Loan term
1 year to 5 years
Bamboo Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 59.7% per annum would result in a representative rate of 59.7% APR, monthly repayments of £52.73 false and a total amount repayable of £1,898.28.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Managed over phone
Minimum Age18 years
Online decision
UK Resident
Likely Loans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£500 to £5,000
Representative APR
59.9% APR
Loan term
1 year to 3 years
Likely Loans Personal Loan
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 59.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 59.9% APR, monthly repayments of £52.81 false and a total amount repayable of £1,901.16.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedgood
Flexible rescheduling
Guarantor requiredfalse
Managed online
Minimum Age18 years
Online decision
UK Resident
Everydayloans Personal Loan
Loan amount
£1,000 to £15,000
Representative APR
99.9% APR
Loan term
2 years to 5 years
Everydayloans Personal Loan
No effect on your credit rating on initial application. No fees or charges. T&Cs apply.
Representative Example: Assumed borrowing of £1,000 over 36 months at a fixed rate of 99.9% per annum would result in a representative rate of 99.9% APR, monthly repayments of £67.92 false and a total amount repayable of £2,445.12.
Eligibility
Credit rating acceptedpoor
Guarantor requiredfalse
Joint loan
Managed in branch
Managed online
Minimum Age21 years
Minimum income£15,000
Online decision
UK Resident

Compare another type of loan

What type of loan are you looking for?

When is a £1,000 loan useful?

  • Quick access to a £1,000 loan can be a life saver in a crisis

  • Your car breaks down and you needed to get it fixed quickly

  • Or an unexpected bill comes up, which you don't have the cash to pay for

How to get the right £1,000 loan

Follow these three steps:

The loan term

Decide how long you need to pay back your loan.

Interest rate

Compare interest rates to find the cheapest loan.

Eligibility requirements

Check you meet all the lender's requirements before you apply.

Once you have chosen a loan you need to apply by completing an application form.

How to apply for a loan

Here's how the loan application process works and what you need to do.

Choose the right loan term

Most £1,000 loans can last for between one and five years, but some lenders will let you borrow for longer than this.

A longer loan term makes your monthly payments smaller, but also makes the loan more expensive. A shorter loan term, with monthly payments you can afford, should save you money.

Use our loan calculator to estimate how much your payments would be over different loan terms, and choose the shortest repayment period you can afford.

Get the best interest rate available

Once you know how long you need to pay back your loan you can start comparing interest rates to find the cheapest £1,000 loan.

Use this comparison to look for the lowest representative APR (annual percentage rate). This is the interest rate that all lenders advertise and must give to at least 51% of borrowers.

All the lenders listed in this comparison are regulated and offer £1,000 loans.

A beginner's guide to loans

Find answers to all your questions about loans here.

Check the terms and conditions before you sign

All lenders set a list of criteria you have to meet to get a loan, so check for these before you apply.

Lots of lenders now offer a soft search quote option as well, which lets you check if you will be accepted, and the cost of the loan before you submit a full application.

Here is how to apply for a loan

Salman Haqqiquotation mark
Quick access to cash can be invaluable in an emergency. This is when £1000 loan can be handy to cover surprises expenses you haven't planned for. You can typically get these online have the money in your account in 24 hours.
Salman Haqqi, Loans expert

How to apply for a £1,000 loan

Before you apply for a loan, make sure you compare loans to find the best deal for your needs. It's also important that you are ware of the terms of the loan, i.e. how much you’ll pay back, the APR and the commitment you’re making.

It might be worth using a loan repayment calculator to find out whether or not you'll be able to afford to repay the loan. Once you've chosen the deal and lender that you like, you can proceed to the simple and easy application form.

In your application, you’ll typically need to provide:

  • Full name

  • Contact details

  • Address history for the past three years

  • Income and outgoings

  • Other debts that you may have

Can you get a £1,000 loan with bad credit?

If you have a bad credit history, it's still possible get a £1,000 loan.

However, it's likely you would have to pay a higher interest rate, as you'll be considered to be a higher risk.

£1,000 loan FAQs

About our loans comparison

Last updated: 28 March, 2022