AA Personal Loan Ex/C Member
|Credit rating accepted
|good
|Existing customers only
|Guarantor required
|false
|Managed online
|Minimum Age
|21 years
|Minimum income
|£12,000
|Online decision
|UK Resident
These lenders all offer £1000 loan and more. Compare them to find a low APR so you'll pay less in interest.
Checking won't affect your credit score
Looking through a range of options gives you more chance of securing a great deal. You'll only find results from genuine companies. Our data experts check each company before we add them to our comparisons.
1
Check your eligibility
Answer a few quick questions. This will not impact your credit score.
2
Compare personalised loans
See the exact amount you’ll need to pay each month – no estimates.
3
Apply online
Complete your application on the lender website. You could get your money in hours.
With real interest rates you'll see exactly how much you’ll need to pay each month. And which lenders will pre-approve your application before you apply.
We are classed as a credit broker for consumer credit, not a lender.
Our services are provided at no cost to you. We may receive a commission from the companies we refer you to, but this does not affect what you will pay for the product you choose.
What type of loan are you looking for?
Your personalised bad credit loan results are powered by Monevo. They make sure you only see real interest rates. Not just estimates like some lenders show you.
Quick access to a £1,000 loan can be a life saver in a crisis
Your car breaks down and you needed to get it fixed quickly
Or an unexpected bill comes up, which you don't have the cash to pay for
Follow these three steps:
The loan term
Decide how long you need to pay back your loan.
Interest rate
Compare interest rates to find the cheapest loan.
Eligibility requirements
Check you meet all the lender's requirements before you apply.
Once you have chosen a loan you need to apply by completing an application form.
Most £1,000 loans can last for between one and five years, but some lenders will let you borrow for longer than this.
A longer loan term makes your monthly payments smaller, but also makes the loan more expensive. A shorter loan term, with monthly payments you can afford, should save you money.
Use our loan calculator to estimate how much your payments would be over different loan terms, and choose the shortest repayment period you can afford.
Once you know how long you need to pay back your loan you can start comparing interest rates to find the cheapest £1,000 loan.
Use this comparison to look for the lowest representative APR (annual percentage rate). This is the interest rate that all lenders advertise and must give to at least 51% of borrowers.
All the lenders listed in this comparison are regulated and offer £1,000 loans.
All lenders set a list of criteria you have to meet to get a loan, so check for these before you apply.
Lots of lenders now offer a soft search quote option as well, which lets you check if you will be accepted, and the cost of the loan before you submit a full application.
Quick access to cash can be invaluable in an emergency. This is when £1000 loan can be handy to cover surprises expenses you haven't planned for. You can typically get these online have the money in your account in 24 hours. ”Salman Haqqi, Loans expert
Before you apply for a loan, make sure you compare loans to find the best deal for your needs. It's also important that you are ware of the terms of the loan, i.e. how much you’ll pay back, the APR and the commitment you’re making.
It might be worth using a loan repayment calculator to find out whether or not you'll be able to afford to repay the loan. Once you've chosen the deal and lender that you like, you can proceed to the simple and easy application form.
In your application, you’ll typically need to provide:
Full name
Contact details
Address history for the past three years
Income and outgoings
Other debts that you may have
If you have a bad credit history, it's still possible get a £1,000 loan.
However, it's likely you would have to pay a higher interest rate, as you'll be considered to be a higher risk.
Yes, you could look at using a credit card or an overdraft to borrow this amount of money. Here's how to choose.
It stands for annual percentage rate, and is the interest you pay on the total value of your loan. The lower your APR, the lower your monthly payments.
This depends on the interest rate and how long you take to pay back the loan. You can use our loan calculator to check what your payments could be.
Yes, lenders will check your credit record when you apply for a loan. If you are worried about bad credit here's how to overcome it and find a loan.
Yes, most lenders can give you a loan quote within minutes, but full approval and the actual lending normally take a few days.
Last updated: 28 March, 2022