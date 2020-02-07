Or an unexpected bill comes up, which you don't have the cash to pay for

Your car breaks down and you needed to get it fixed quickly

Quick access to a £1,000 loan can be a life saver in a crisis

Check you meet all the lender's requirements before you apply.

Decide how long you need to pay back your loan.

Once you have chosen a loan you need to apply by completing an application form.

Here's how the loan application process works and what you need to do.

Choose the right loan term

Most £1,000 loans can last for between one and five years, but some lenders will let you borrow for longer than this.

A longer loan term makes your monthly payments smaller, but also makes the loan more expensive. A shorter loan term, with monthly payments you can afford, should save you money.

Use our loan calculator to estimate how much your payments would be over different loan terms, and choose the shortest repayment period you can afford.

Get the best interest rate available

Once you know how long you need to pay back your loan you can start comparing interest rates to find the cheapest £1,000 loan.

Use this comparison to look for the lowest representative APR (annual percentage rate). This is the interest rate that all lenders advertise and must give to at least 51% of borrowers.

All the lenders listed in this comparison are regulated and offer £1,000 loans.