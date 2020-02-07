Do you need landlord contents insurance?

If you let a furnished property, landlord insurance can give you valuable protection if your contents are damaged or stolen.

Items like carpets and curtains can be expensive to replace, so you may need cover even if there is no furniture in your property.

You can also get landlord insurance that covers your building, landlord liability and your rental income. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

What counts as contents?

Your contents include anything you have put into the property that could be taken out of the house if it were sold, including:

Furniture

Kitchen appliances, like cookers or fridges

Curtains or blinds

Light fixtures

Carpets or rugs

Paintings or pictures

Even if your property is unfurnished, contents insurance can also cover the cost of replacing fitted kitchen appliances or light fittings.

Why do you need contents cover?

Replacing the contents of your let property can be expensive and landlord contents insurance can protect you against:

Property damage : This covers replacing contents damaged by unexpected events at your property, like fire or flood.

Accidental damage : This covers things like furniture or crockery breakages, or spills on furnishings and carpets.

Theft: This covers contents stolen during a burglary, not theft by your tenants. Some insurers let you add theft by tenants for an extra cost, but your excess may be higher.

Most landlord insurance policies let you add malicious damage by tenants to your policy, but they may charge extra for this. You may also have to prove you have carried out tenant referencing and credit checks.

