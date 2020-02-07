<Landlord Insurance

Compare landlord contents insurance

If you need insurance for any furnished properties you rent out, compare these insurers. They offer different levels of cover and options if you are a landlord looking for contents insurance.

Landlord Insurance

Compare our cheap landlord insurance quotes from UK insurance providers

Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: £20,000,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £10,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Building Rated 5 Star by Defaqto
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £1,000,000, Contents: £30,000
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
HomeProtect cover listed properties, properties undergoing renovations, non-standard construction, live-in landlords & lodgers, bad credit history & more. Defaqto 5 Star buildings insurance. Get a quote online in minutes, call to request for more coverage
Underwritten by AXA Insurance.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
92% 5 Star Customer Rating – Independent Feefo Reviews
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: Unlimited
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
As an Online Broker, they have access to the UKs biggest underwriters, the most competitive rates and INSTANT COVER. Landlord Insurance for; Occupied, Unoccupied and Blocks of Flats, UK coverage - ensuring you have a suitable policy, at the right price!
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of landlord insurance

Do you need landlord contents insurance?

If you let a furnished property, landlord insurance can give you valuable protection if your contents are damaged or stolen.

Items like carpets and curtains can be expensive to replace, so you may need cover even if there is no furniture in your property.

You can also get landlord insurance that covers your building, landlord liability and your rental income. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

What counts as contents?

Your contents include anything you have put into the property that could be taken out of the house if it were sold, including:

  • Furniture

  • Kitchen appliances, like cookers or fridges

  • Curtains or blinds

  • Light fixtures

  • Carpets or rugs

  • Paintings or pictures

Even if your property is unfurnished, contents insurance can also cover the cost of replacing fitted kitchen appliances or light fittings.

Why do you need contents cover?

Replacing the contents of your let property can be expensive and landlord contents insurance can protect you against:

  • Property damage: This covers replacing contents damaged by unexpected events at your property, like fire or flood.

  • Accidental damage: This covers things like furniture or crockery breakages, or spills on furnishings and carpets.

  • Theft: This covers contents stolen during a burglary, not theft by your tenants. Some insurers let you add theft by tenants for an extra cost, but your excess may be higher.

Most landlord insurance policies let you add malicious damage by tenants to your policy, but they may charge extra for this. You may also have to prove you have carried out tenant referencing and credit checks.

Use this comparison to get quotes from insurers who can offer the cover you need.

Landlord contents insurance FAQs

About our landlord insurance comparison

Explore landlord insurance guides

Well lit house surrounded by snow

How to choose the right landlord insurance

Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

Flooded house

How to claim on your landlord insurance

If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.

man-and-woman-putting-cash-in-piggy-bank

How to save on your landlord insurance

Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.

Why compare landlord insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing landlord insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value landlord insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

