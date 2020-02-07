How to find the right landlord buildings insurance

Insuring your buy to let property may be a condition of your mortgage, and getting the right cover could give you valuable protection if the worst happens.

Use this comparison to find a policy that offers the cover you need:

Give the correct rebuild value : Overestimating could mean you pay more than you need to, and underestimating could affect what you can claim. Use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) calculator to estimate the rebuild value of your property.

Check your tenants are covered : Some policies do not cover properties let to certain types of tenants, like asylum seekers. You can find out more about how your tenants may affect your cover here.

Get cover for non-standard buildings: If your property is listed, thatched, or has a flat roof, it may be more difficult to get buildings insurance. Speak to an insurance broker who can help you compare specialist cover for your property.

Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance

What does it cover?

Landlord buildings insurance covers damage caused by:

Fire, explosion, lightning, earthquake and smoke

Water or oil leaks from pipes or heating systems

Subsidence, heave and landslip

Theft or attempted theft (excludes theft by tenants)

Malicious damage and vandalism (it may cost extra to cover damage by tenants)

Weather damage, including storms and floods

Here is what is covered by landlord buildings insurance

How to find the best price

You can use this comparison to get as many online quotes as possible, and choose the policy that gives you the right cover at the cheapest price.

Speak to insurers about choosing a higher excess for your buildings insurance, because this could give you a discount on your premium.

Here is more information about how to save money on your landlord insurance.