Superscript Landlord Insurance
These insurers offer buildings insurance for landlords so your properties are covered for risks like fire and flood damage. Compare them to find the right level of cover and excess that suits you best.
Insuring your buy to let property may be a condition of your mortgage, and getting the right cover could give you valuable protection if the worst happens.
Use this comparison to find a policy that offers the cover you need:
Give the correct rebuild value: Overestimating could mean you pay more than you need to, and underestimating could affect what you can claim. Use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) calculator to estimate the rebuild value of your property.
Check your tenants are covered: Some policies do not cover properties let to certain types of tenants, like asylum seekers. You can find out more about how your tenants may affect your cover here.
Get cover for non-standard buildings: If your property is listed, thatched, or has a flat roof, it may be more difficult to get buildings insurance. Speak to an insurance broker who can help you compare specialist cover for your property.
Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance
Landlord buildings insurance covers damage caused by:
Fire, explosion, lightning, earthquake and smoke
Water or oil leaks from pipes or heating systems
Subsidence, heave and landslip
Theft or attempted theft (excludes theft by tenants)
Malicious damage and vandalism (it may cost extra to cover damage by tenants)
Weather damage, including storms and floods
Here is what is covered by landlord buildings insurance
You can use this comparison to get as many online quotes as possible, and choose the policy that gives you the right cover at the cheapest price.
Speak to insurers about choosing a higher excess for your buildings insurance, because this could give you a discount on your premium.
Here is more information about how to save money on your landlord insurance.
Yes, landlord insurance includes cover for your buildings and contents, and loss of rent protection. You can compare policies here.
Your insurer will pay a percentage of your claim. If your property costs £200,000 but you have insured £100,000, you get 50% of what you claim.
You can use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator to get an estimate, or find a local surveyor who can value your property.
You may already be insured under a block policy set up by the management company. Check before you take out separate cover to avoid paying twice.
Yes, most insurers cover damaged locks or lost keys. Read the terms of your policy and check what excess you would have to pay if you claimed.
Some insurers accept claims from tenants if they are a named person on your policy. Your insurer may need to speak to you when settling your claim.
We include landlord insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers and brokers, who are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
