<Landlord Insurance

Compare buildings insurance for landlords

These insurers offer buildings insurance for landlords so your properties are covered for risks like fire and flood damage. Compare them to find the right level of cover and excess that suits you best.

Ad
Landlord Insurance

Compare our cheap landlord insurance quotes from UK insurance providers in one short form with Quotezone.

Compare Now

See if you could save time and money today

10 results found, sorted by affiliated products first. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: £20,000,000
Cover options
Landlord liability up to £10,000,000 & accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £100
Premierline Direct Landlord Insurance
Premierline works with some of the UK’s most trusted insurers. Compare and buy insurance online or alternatively, speak to an advisor over the phone for insurance recommendations based on your individual circumstances and requirements.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
Building Rated 5 Star by Defaqto
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings: £1,000,000, Contents: £30,000
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
HomeProtect Landlord Insurance
HomeProtect cover listed properties, properties undergoing renovations, non-standard construction, live-in landlords & lodgers, bad credit history & more. Defaqto 5 Star buildings insurance. Get a quote online in minutes, call to request for more coverage
Underwritten by AXA Insurance.
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident
92% 5 Star Customer Rating – Independent Feefo Reviews
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
Maximum cover
Buildings & contents: Unlimited
Cover options
Accidental damage
Minimum excess
Buildings & contents: £250
Compare My Insurance Landlord Insurance
As an Online Broker, they have access to the UKs biggest underwriters, the most competitive rates and INSTANT COVER. Landlord Insurance for; Occupied, Unoccupied and Blocks of Flats, UK coverage - ensuring you have a suitable policy, at the right price!
Eligibility
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of landlord insurance

How to find the right landlord buildings insurance

Insuring your buy to let property may be a condition of your mortgage, and getting the right cover could give you valuable protection if the worst happens.

Use this comparison to find a policy that offers the cover you need:

  • Give the correct rebuild value: Overestimating could mean you pay more than you need to, and underestimating could affect what you can claim. Use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) calculator to estimate the rebuild value of your property.

  • Check your tenants are covered: Some policies do not cover properties let to certain types of tenants, like asylum seekers. You can find out more about how your tenants may affect your cover here.

  • Get cover for non-standard buildings: If your property is listed, thatched, or has a flat roof, it may be more difficult to get buildings insurance. Speak to an insurance broker who can help you compare specialist cover for your property.

Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance

What does it cover?

Landlord buildings insurance covers damage caused by:

  • Fire, explosion, lightning, earthquake and smoke

  • Water or oil leaks from pipes or heating systems

  • Subsidence, heave and landslip

  • Theft or attempted theft (excludes theft by tenants)

  • Malicious damage and vandalism (it may cost extra to cover damage by tenants)

  • Weather damage, including storms and floods

Here is what is covered by landlord buildings insurance

How to find the best price

You can use this comparison to get as many online quotes as possible, and choose the policy that gives you the right cover at the cheapest price.

Speak to insurers about choosing a higher excess for your buildings insurance, because this could give you a discount on your premium.

Here is more information about how to save money on your landlord insurance.

Landlord buildings insurance FAQs

About our landlord insurance comparison