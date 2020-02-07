How to claim on your landlord insurance

What can you claim for?

Check the terms of your cover, but most landlord insurance policies let you claim for:

Damage to your building

Lost, damaged or stolen contents

Property owner's liability

Loss of rent and rent guarantee

Home emergency and boiler breakdown

You may be restricted on what you can claim for if, for example, you let to students or your property has been unoccupied for a long time. You can read more about how to get the right cover for your property here.

How to make a claim

If your property has been burgled or vandalised, you should report the damage to your local police station as soon as you can and record the incident number they give you.

For all claims, you should then report the issue to your insurer by:

Calling their claims number, which can be found on your policy documents. Explaining why you need to claim. You may need to complete a claims form but most insurers can take some if not all details over the phone. Following your insurer's advice on how to limit the damage and pay your excess. Sending any paperwork, including supporting documents you have been asked for, like photographs or estimated repair costs. Meeting with an assessor, who may need to visit your home to take further details from you and check the damage.

Check your policy documents for full details of what your insurer may need, as this could help speed up the process and get your claim paid quicker.

Will it cost you to claim?

You need to pay your excess, which is the fixed amount you pay towards each claim.

You may have to pay your excess before your insurer deals with your claim, but most insurers deduct the excess from the total value of the claim.

You may pay more for insurance at renewal if you have claimed, because your insurer will try to recover some of their costs. You are also considered more likely to claim again.

Some insurers set high excesses on some sections of cover, like accidental damage, if you claim for this regularly. This may help keep your premium down, so speak to your insurer to find out what your options are.

What if your claim is rejected?

Your insurer may refuse to pay your claim if:

The cause of damage is excluded from your policy

You are claiming for general wear and tear, e.g. carpet stains

You failed to report your claim quickly enough, e.g. within 24 hours

You have not tried to prevent further damage, e.g. boarding up broken windows

You gave incorrect information when you took out cover or made your claim

You have not updated your insurer with changes to your circumstances

If you think your claim has been rejected unfairly, you can complain to your insurer or escalate your case to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

What changes should you tell your insurer about?

Keep your insurer up to date on:

New tenants

Changes to your marital status or contact details , as this could affect how much you pay

Unoccupied periods , of more than 30 days

Changes to rent , which affect how much loss of rent cover you need

Increases to the rebuild value or contents , if you have a valuation or buy new furniture

Building works or refurbishments, like a new kitchen or extension to the property