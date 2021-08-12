Having a disability is no bar to driving a car in most cases, although you need to tell the DVLA about certain conditions, but to drive legally in the UK you also need to have insurance.

So what does having a disability mean for the availability and pricing of your car insurance and are there any discounts available?

Is car insurance cheaper if you are disabled?

Given many disabilities can result in non-standard requirements for your car, that can mean a standard insurance policy is harder to track down - although the good news is the Disability Discrimination Act 2005 means it’s illegal to charge disabled people more for the same cover.

The problem arrives when that cover is different - and sometimes modifying your cover is unavoidable.

Areas you need to look out for are extra charges for modifications, making sure any courtesy car that’s included meets your needs, and that accessories such as wheelchair ramps are included too.

All that means it’s sometimes harder to get car insurance quotes online, but the charity Disabled Motoring UK said it’s rare people are outright refused, it just means the insurer will want to speak to you over the phone first.

And if all else fails, there’s a way to get good value with fully comprehensive cover included in the Motability scheme, provided you qualify for a disability benefit.

What is Motability?

Motability is a charity that aims to help people with disabilities get around more easily.

Cars are leased to you, with insurance and more included, from as little as £55.45 a week.

The cost of the lease comes from your benefit payment, and you can search for an appropriate car to meet your needs.

Car tax, breakdown cover, servicing, maintenance and the cost of adapting the car to meet your needs are included too.

You can even add named drivers, allowing carers or family members to use the car as well as you or even instead of you to help you get around.

Who qualifies for Motability?

Motability is available to anyone claiming one of the following benefits:

The higher rate mobility component of the Disability Living Allowance (DLA)

The enhanced rate mobility component of the Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Armed Forces Independence Payment (AFIP) or War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement

It’s important to add that the cars are just leased to you, that means if you stop receiving the benefit, it will have to be returned.

Do insurance companies accept Motability no-claims?

Sadly, even years of driving without making a claim using the Motability scheme might not help you when it comes to taking out a standard car insurance policy.

That’s because Motability owns the lease on the car and provides the insurance, meaning other providers can struggle to see evidence of your good behaviour.

