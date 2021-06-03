Football transfer fever - The top 10 most expensive transfers in history

Once described by Joey Barton as like ‘Christmas Eve for football fans’ the transfer window is soon to be upon us.

And as we approach the window opening on 9 June, billions of pounds are burning holes in clubs’ pockets. Well, we just hope those pockets are deep. It’s a costly exercise securing a star player set to take your club to the top.

But how much is spent? And in today’s terms, what does it actually equate to?

The finance experts at money.co.uk reveal the 10 most expensive transfers ever – and what that really looks like in today’s money.

10. Eden Hazard

Club transfer: Chelsea - Real Madrid

Cost: £90M

Transfer Year: 2019

Transfer value today: £92.2M

After seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian star was snapped up by Real Madrid making him the world’s most expensive 28-year-old at the time.

9. Gareth Bale

Club transfer: Tottenham - Real Madrid

Cost: £90.9M

Transfer Year: 2013

Transfer value today: £106.8M

The Wales star secured a £300,000 per week, six-year deal after sealing the move – which broke the world transfer record at the time.

8. Paul Pogba

Club transfer: Juventus - Manchester United

Cost: £94.5M

Transfer Year: 2016

Transfer value today: £106.6M

Jose Mourinho broke records with this wallet-splitting deal which saw the French midfielder head back to United - the club he left four years before.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo

Club transfer: Real Madrid - Juventus

Cost: £105.3M

Transfer Year: 2018

Transfer value today: £110.6M

This top scoring superstar was snapped up in 2018 for the highest fee ever paid for a player over 30 years old.

6. Antoine Griezmann

Club transfer: Atletico Madrid - Barcelona

Cost: £108M

Transfer Year: 2019

Transfer value today: 110.7M

Only 28-year-old at the time, this world cup winner signed an eye-popping five-year deal with Barcelona back in 2019.

5. Ousmane Dembele

Club transfer: Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona

Cost: £112.5M

Transfer Year: 2017

Transfer value today: £121.4M

In one of the most expensive deals of all time, the France international signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.

4. Joao Felix

Clubs: Benfica - Atletico Madrid

Cost: £113.4M

Transfer Year: 2019

Transfer value today: £116.2M

The Spanish club secured talented Felix for a huge sum – the fourth highest ever paid.



3. Kylian Mbappe

Club transfer: Monaco - PSG

Cost: £121.5M

Transfer Year: 2017

Transfer value today: £131.1M

When superstar Mbappe signed for league rivals, Paris Saint-Germain, it made him the second most expensive player ever at the time.

2. Phillippe Coutinho

Club transfer: Liverpool- Barcelona

Cost: £130.5M

Transfer Year: 2018

Transfer value today: £137.1M

The Brazil international agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal worth £12.1m a season – but it certainly came at a price.

1. Neymar

Club transfer: Barcelona- PSG

Cost: £199.8M

Transfer Year: 2017

Transfer value today: £215.6M

The most expensive player of all time? That’s Neymar, with a mind-blowing transfer deal worth nearly £200m.

