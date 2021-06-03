Football transfer fever - The top 10 most expensive transfers in history

As we approach the opening of the Football Association transfer window, we looked back at the most expensive transfers in history, and have revealed what the players would be worth today.
Once described by Joey Barton as like ‘Christmas Eve for football fans’ the transfer window is soon to be upon us.
And as we approach the window opening on 9 June, billions of pounds are burning holes in clubs’ pockets. Well, we just hope those pockets are deep. It’s a costly exercise securing a star player set to take your club to the top.
But how much is spent? And in today’s terms, what does it actually equate to?
The finance experts at money.co.uk reveal the 10 most expensive transfers ever – and what that really looks like in today’s money.
Club transfer: Chelsea - Real Madrid
Cost: £90M
Transfer Year: 2019
Transfer value today: £92.2M
After seven seasons at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian star was snapped up by Real Madrid making him the world’s most expensive 28-year-old at the time.
Club transfer: Tottenham - Real Madrid
Cost: £90.9M
Transfer Year: 2013
Transfer value today: £106.8M
The Wales star secured a £300,000 per week, six-year deal after sealing the move – which broke the world transfer record at the time.
Club transfer: Juventus - Manchester United
Cost: £94.5M
Transfer Year: 2016
Transfer value today: £106.6M
Jose Mourinho broke records with this wallet-splitting deal which saw the French midfielder head back to United - the club he left four years before.
Club transfer: Real Madrid - Juventus
Cost: £105.3M
Transfer Year: 2018
Transfer value today: £110.6M
This top scoring superstar was snapped up in 2018 for the highest fee ever paid for a player over 30 years old.
Club transfer: Atletico Madrid - Barcelona
Cost: £108M
Transfer Year: 2019
Transfer value today: 110.7M
Only 28-year-old at the time, this world cup winner signed an eye-popping five-year deal with Barcelona back in 2019.
Club transfer: Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona
Cost: £112.5M
Transfer Year: 2017
Transfer value today: £121.4M
In one of the most expensive deals of all time, the France international signed a five-year contract at the Nou Camp.
Clubs: Benfica - Atletico Madrid
Cost: £113.4M
Transfer Year: 2019
Transfer value today: £116.2M
The Spanish club secured talented Felix for a huge sum – the fourth highest ever paid.
Club transfer: Monaco - PSG
Cost: £121.5M
Transfer Year: 2017
Transfer value today: £131.1M
When superstar Mbappe signed for league rivals, Paris Saint-Germain, it made him the second most expensive player ever at the time.
Club transfer: Liverpool- Barcelona
Cost: £130.5M
Transfer Year: 2018
Transfer value today: £137.1M
The Brazil international agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal worth £12.1m a season – but it certainly came at a price.
Club transfer: Barcelona- PSG
Cost: £199.8M
Transfer Year: 2017
Transfer value today: £215.6M
The most expensive player of all time? That’s Neymar, with a mind-blowing transfer deal worth nearly £200m.
We used historical transfer figures from the CIS Football Observatory to source the most expensive transfers in football history, and an inflation calculator to consider what that would be in today’s money.