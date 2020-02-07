Horsebox insurance is a specialist area and we work with some of the UK’s leading brokers to ensure you’ll get the best value cover for your needs.
Last updated: 16 July, 2021
Similar to car insurance, there are two main types of horsebox insurance:
Comprehensive, and
Third party, fire and theft.
You’ll also find cover options to choose from regarding whether you use your horsebox for social, domestic and pleasure or for a business purpose.
Most of the horsebox insurance providers are happy to provide a quote regardless of the weight or height of your horsebox. However, this may be subject to underwriting criteria and you must of course provide all the required information to your insurer when taking out your policy.
As horsebox cover is a specialist type of insurance, driving other vehicles is excluded from horsebox insurance policies. You will need other cover to insure you on other vehicles.
Driving your horsebox outside or the UK and abroad doesn’t necessarily have additional costs – foreign driving cover is generally an optional add-on to the standard horsebox insurance policy. Some policies may, however, include it as standard so please check with your insurer if it's something you're looking for specifically.
It’s important to note that cover for the horse itself when in transit is excluded from all horsebox insurance policies. You should arrange additional insurance to cover your horse elsewhere.
If you reduce the mileage used on your horsebox, certain insurers may offer a reduction in your insurance premium. This will of course be based on the understanding that you don’t exceed the agreed limited mileage agreed during your policy term.
As is true of any information you provide to your insurance provider, it’s important to make sure that the estimated annual mileage you give to is as accurate as possible. Providing the wrong information could lead to your policy being invalid in the event that you need to make a claim.
Reducing the number of drivers on your horsebox insurance policy may result in a lower premium. This is because, essentially, you are minimising the potential risks. By restricting the number of named drivers to a minimum, some insurance companies are able to offer discounts and lower the total cost of your horsebox insurance.
All comprehensive horsebox policies include windscreen protection which covers the repair or replacement costs of a broken windscreen. You may, however, be subject to excess to contribute towards the costs – this information will be outlined in your policy documents.
Most specialist horsebox insurers will offer quotes for a large range of horsebox makes and models. There are also optional extras available to ensure that your specific vehicle is insured with a level of cover that meets your needs. If you’re not entirely sure whether you need extras, it’s best to talk to your insurer beforehand.
To drive a horsebox we will need a specific category requirement on your UK driver’s licence, depending on the weight of your vehicle. For example, if your horsebox weighs 3.5-tonnes, you will need a Category C1 licence which covers you to drive vehicles of between 3.5 and 7.5-tonnes on public roads. You can find out more about the different licence categories on the DVLC website.
If you are using the horsebox for its correct use, for instance ‘social, domestic and pleasure’, then the horsebox will be covered as normal. However, this does depend on the underwriting criteria, so please contact your insurer if you are unsure or alternatively, check your insurance documents.
Our horsebox insurance partners are all highly experienced so, if you have any further questions about and aspect of horsebox insurance cover, please don’t hesitate to ask.
