Last updated: 15 December 2020

Do you need unlimited home insurance?

An unlimited home insurance policy gives you comprehensive protection if you need to make a claim, but you could end up paying more than you need to.

It means there is no claim limit on your buildings insurance policy, so you do not need to worry about how much your claim will cost.

However, you may be able to find a policy that offers enough cover to protect your home for a cheaper price.

Before you look for an unlimited home insurance policy, you should think about the level of cover you need.

How much cover you need

Buildings insurance should cover at least the full rebuild value of your home.

This is how much it would cost to rebuild your home from scratch and is not the same as the market value. You can use the ABI rebuild calculator to work it out.

Look at standard buildings insurance policies that offer a cover limit closer to your rebuild value before buying unlimited home insurance.

Most policies set a limit of at least £500,000, so you should only need an unlimited home insurance policy if the rebuild value of your home is more than this.

What is not included

Some home insurance policies offer unlimited cover for your buildings, but not your contents.

Not many home insurers offer unlimited contents insurance cover, so if you want a combined policy you should to think about what contents cover you need.

You need to work out how much all of your personal belongings would cost to replace; here is how to go about it.

There are other benefits that may not be included as standard, and will have separate cover limits, including:

You can find out what else is not always included as standard with home insurance here. You many need to add these to your policy at an extra cost.

Should you get unlimited home insurance?

If your home has a high rebuild cost, an unlimited home insurance policy can give you the peace of mind of knowing you are covered whatever the cost of the claim.

It also means your property will continue to be covered if the rebuild value increases, for example if you add an extension to your home.

However, you may get a cheaper deal by choosing a policy with a set claim limit, but make sure it is at least equal to the rebuild value of your home.

Unlimited insurance FAQs

It means the is no limit to the amount you can claim on your buildings cover if your home is damaged. It does not include unlimited contents insurance.

Many insurers use the number of bedrooms in your property to work out much it would cost to rebuild, and how much cover you need.

You can pay for a chartered surveyor for an accurate value, or use the free Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator for an estimate.

Shop around to find the best deal, or read these eight tips to cheaper home insurance.

You need to call your insurer's claims number and tell them what has happened. Here is how to claim on your home insurance policy.

