Some of the reasons you might need short-term home insurance include:

Most standard home insurance policies don’t offer cover for this long, as you’re not expected to be away from home for more than 30 days. That’s why you might need a specialist short-term home insurance policy.

Short-term home insurance – also known as short-term unoccupied house insurance – covers your home if you leave it empty for more than 30 days.

They’ll also want to know about the condition of the property, such as existing damage to windows, doors or the roof.

When you take out a temporary home insurance policy, you’ll need to tell your insurer how long the property will be unoccupied for.

What do you need to tell your insurer to get temporary home insurance?

The length of cover you need : Choose a policy that can cover you for the term you need. Most policies let you choose between 3, 6, 9 or 12 months of cover.

What contents cover you need : If you keep contents in the property, work out the replacement value of everything. You’ll need to do this in case they all get damaged or stolen.

What buildings cover you need : Make sure you get enough insurance to cover the rebuild value of your property if the worst happened.

To find the best short-term house insurance policy, you’ll need to think about:

Which is the best short-term house insurance policy?

It’s essential to get short-term home insurance if you want to be sure you’re financially covered if something goes wrong while the home’s empty.

An empty home is more at risk of vandalism, wear and tear, fires and break-ins.

If you do not tell the truth about the property when you apply, it may invalidate your policy meaning you will not be able to claim when you really need to.

What might the short-term unoccupied house insurance provider request that I do to keep my home safe while I’m away from it?

Your insurer may also request that you do some of the following before they offer you short-term unoccupied house insurance:

Visit the property regularly

Keep the heating on a timer to avoid pipes freezing or bursting

Turn off the mains water supply and electricity.

If you’re renovating the unoccupied property, always check you can get cover before you start.

Can you get cheap short-term home insurance?

Getting cheap short-term home insurance should never be your top priority. The priority should always be getting the right level of cover for your needs.

Once you know what level of short-term home insurance cover you want, you could compare policies to get that level of cover for the best price. It’s sensible to shop around.

You can expect short-term house insurance to be more expensive than standard home insurance. That’s because generally if something goes wrong in an unoccupied property – like a fire or burst pipe – there won’t be anyone there to sort it out quickly.

There are a few other things you can do to cut the cost of your short-term home insurance too. These include:

Remove valuable contents from the property before you apply

Make the property more secure with an alarm or extra locks

Join a Neighbourhood Watch scheme to let thieves know that your neighbours are watching over your home

Raise the excess on your policy. Just make sure you could afford the excess if you needed to claim.

What is covered by short-term house insurance?