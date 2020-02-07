You could protect your second home when you're not there with the right level of buildings and contents cover as part of a second home insurance policy.
How long your property will be unoccupied
What second home insurance cover your second home needs, e.g. buildings and contents insurance
Whether you need any extra protection, e.g. if you rent out your property
Check with your current home insurer to see if they can extend your policy to include your second home. If not, use this second home insurance comparison to find a separate policy for your second home.
If you rent out your second home to tenants, you should look for a landlord insurance policy.
If you use the property regularly, sometimes the best insurance for second homes can be with a standard home insurance policy. However, most insurance companies only consider the property occupied if you stay overnight.
You may want to look for a specialist holiday home policy, especially if you rent it out. This can give you more specialised cover than a 2nd home insurance policy.
For example if you work far away from home and use a flat to stay in during the week.
If you leave your second home unoccupied for long periods, avoid leaving expensive contents in the property because they will be at risk from theft.
For example, if you rent out the property while you are not using it you should think about:
Public liability cover
Loss of rent or income cover
Employer's liability insurance if you hire cleaners or a gardener
There is more information on what cover you need when renting out your second property here.
Not if it is left unoccupied for long periods, because most home insurance policies only cover an empty property for 30 or 60 days.
It depends, but many insurers do not set a minimum period for second homes. Check the policy first to see how long you can leave it empty for.
It is not a legal requirement, but if you have a mortgage your lender will insist you have buildings cover to protect their investment.
It can be, but the cost of your cover will depend on how you use the property and how long it will be left empty for.
Last updated: 14 October, 2021
