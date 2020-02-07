<Home insurance

Second home insurance

You could protect your second home when you're not there with the right level of buildings and contents cover as part of a second home insurance policy.

How to get the best second home insurance for you

When looking for the right second home insurance for you, you should think about:

  • How long your property will be unoccupied

  • What second home insurance cover your second home needs, e.g. buildings and contents insurance

  • Whether you need any extra protection, e.g. if you rent out your property

Check with your current home insurer to see if they can extend your policy to include your second home. If not, use this second home insurance comparison to find a separate policy for your second home.

If you rent out your second home to tenants, you should look for a landlord insurance policy.

How long will your property be empty?

Most second home insurance policies only cover an unoccupied property for 30 or 60 days, so if your second home will be empty for longer than this you need a specialist policy to protect it.

If you use the property regularly, sometimes the best insurance for second homes can be with a standard home insurance policy. However, most insurance companies only consider the property occupied if you stay overnight.

What second home insurance cover does your second home need?

As well as buildings and contents cover, think about how you use the property, for example:

If you leave your second home unoccupied for long periods, avoid leaving expensive contents in the property because they will be at risk from theft.

Do you need extra protection?

Think about what else your second home may need to be protected against.

For example, if you rent out the property while you are not using it you should think about:

  • Public liability cover

  • Loss of rent or income cover

  • Employer's liability insurance if you hire cleaners or a gardener

There is more information on what cover you need when renting out your second property here.

Second home insurance FAQs

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

