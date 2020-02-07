Musicguard Musical Instrument Insurance
|Available direct
|Available online
|Maximum instrument age
|3 years
|Minimum age
|18 years
|UK resident
These companies could protect your musical instrument from accidental damage or theft. Compare them to find an insurance policy that covers the full value of your instruments for less.
Musical instruments are expensive to replace, so it pays to have a good insurance policy to protect them.
Some home insurance policies can protect musical instruments, but many exclude them or only offer limited cover.
This comparison shows insurance companies that offer policies specifically for musical instruments. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the best policy for you.
Musical instrument insurers can cover most types of instruments and equipment, including:
Traditional instruments, like acoustic and electric guitars, drums, strings and pianos.
Studio equipment, like turntables, mixing desks, laptops, CDs and vinyl.
Stage equipment, like PA systems, microphones, speakers, lighting and smoke machines.
Accessories, like cases, pedals, adaptors, drum sticks, bows and amplifiers.
Most policies can cover:
Accidental damage, loss and theft: This covers your instruments if they are damaged, lost or stolen. Most policies offer this cover as standard; you can see which insurers offer it using this comparison.
Public liability: This covers you if you injure someone or damage third party property when performing or teaching. Check this is included if you are a gigging musician or music teacher.
Personal accident: This covers you if you have an accident while performing. Most policies pay out a set amount if you lose a limb, your sight, become disabled or die.
Worldwide cover: This covers you for a set number of days when travelling abroad. This comparison shows which insurers offer worldwide cover, and for how long.
Most insurers let you customise your policy to just include the cover you need. For example, if you only play the guitar as a hobby, you may not need public liability cover.
You need enough cover to protect all your instruments and equipment. Most policies cover your instruments in two ways:
An individual cover limit per instrument, e.g. £10,000
A total cover limit for all your instruments, e.g. £30,000
Check the value of your instruments before you look for quotes so you know what cover you need. This comparison shows what cover each insurer offers per instrument, and in total.
It may, but some contents insurance policies exclude instruments. If they are included it is unlikely you will get as much cover as using a standalone policy.
Yes, it can be covered in a studio, gig venue or practice space. Most policies will specify that it is kept in a safe building in a locked room or locker.
Yes, most policies will repair or replace it provided it was new when you bought it, and not over a certain age, e.g. three years.
It may be a condition of the policy to test your equipment before playing. If you do not, your insurance might not pay out if you need to claim.
We include musical instrument insurance available from our panel of insurers and brokers. They are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay any extra and the deal you get is not affected.
Last updated: 14 October, 2021