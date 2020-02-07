<Home insurance

Compare musical instrument insurance

These companies could protect your musical instrument from accidental damage or theft. Compare them to find an insurance policy that covers the full value of your instruments for less.

Musicguard Musical Instrument Insurance
Cover options
Accidental damage, theft & loss for 30 days worldwide
Cover
£15,000 per instrument & £50,000 in total
Standard excess
Varies
Musicguard Musical Instrument Insurance
musicGuard's specialist music insurance has been providing cover for the UK's musicians for over 20 years. Rated as 'Excellent' by their customers on Trustpilot, they provide specialist protection to musicians of all levels and their instruments.
Eligibility
Available direct
Available online
Maximum instrument age3 years
Minimum age18 years
UK resident
Insure4Music Musical Instrument Insurance
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown, theft & loss for 180 days worldwide
Cover
£50,000 per instrument & £50,000 in total
Standard excess
Varies
Insure4Music Musical Instrument Insurance
Includes 10% introductory discount. Excess waiver available. 24 hr vehicle cover. New for old up to 3 yrs old. Public liability from £20 a yr. Build your own policy. Find cheaper like for like cover within 14 days & get the difference refunded. T&Cs.
Eligibility
Available direct
Available online
UK resident
Allianz Musical Instrument Insurance
Cover options
Accidental damage, theft & loss for 365 days worldwide
Cover
£15,000 per instrument & £25,000 in total
Standard excess
£0
Allianz Musical Instrument Insurance
Get your first month free online. Flexible cover from £33 a year. Allianz insure over 70,000 UK musicians. Optional add-ons: public liability and unattended vehicle. £100 excess applies to computer equipment. Ts&Cs apply.
Eligibility
Available direct
Available online
Maximum instrument age3 years
Minimum age18 years
UK resident
Endsleigh Musical Instrument Insurance
Cover options
Accidental damage, theft & loss for 90 days worldwide
Cover
£10,000 per instrument & £10,000 in total
Standard excess
£25
Endsleigh Musical Instrument Insurance
Endsleigh's great value musical instrument insurance covers over 50 musical instruments for theft, accidental damage, accessory replacement and instrument repair or replacement. T&Cs apply.
This is an insurance broker.
Eligibility
Available direct
Available online
Maximum instrument ageUnlimited
Minimum age18 years
UK resident
Do you need musical instrument insurance?

Musical instruments are expensive to replace, so it pays to have a good insurance policy to protect them.

Some home insurance policies can protect musical instruments, but many exclude them or only offer limited cover.

This comparison shows insurance companies that offer policies specifically for musical instruments. Compare as many quotes as possible to find the best policy for you.

What can you get cover for?

Musical instrument insurers can cover most types of instruments and equipment, including:

  • Traditional instruments, like acoustic and electric guitars, drums, strings and pianos.

  • Studio equipment, like turntables, mixing desks, laptops, CDs and vinyl.

  • Stage equipment, like PA systems, microphones, speakers, lighting and smoke machines.

  • Accessories, like cases, pedals, adaptors, drum sticks, bows and amplifiers.

What does it protect you against?

Most policies can cover:

  • Accidental damage, loss and theft: This covers your instruments if they are damaged, lost or stolen. Most policies offer this cover as standard; you can see which insurers offer it using this comparison.

  • Public liability: This covers you if you injure someone or damage third party property when performing or teaching. Check this is included if you are a gigging musician or music teacher.

  • Personal accident: This covers you if you have an accident while performing. Most policies pay out a set amount if you lose a limb, your sight, become disabled or die.

  • Worldwide cover: This covers you for a set number of days when travelling abroad. This comparison shows which insurers offer worldwide cover, and for how long.

Most insurers let you customise your policy to just include the cover you need. For example, if you only play the guitar as a hobby, you may not need public liability cover.

How much cover do you need?

You need enough cover to protect all your instruments and equipment. Most policies cover your instruments in two ways:

  • An individual cover limit per instrument, e.g. £10,000

  • A total cover limit for all your instruments, e.g. £30,000

Check the value of your instruments before you look for quotes so you know what cover you need. This comparison shows what cover each insurer offers per instrument, and in total.

