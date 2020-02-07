However, you can find some insurers do offer thatched property insurance or thatched cottage insurance, so compare quotes to see how much it could cost.

What do you use your chimney for?

What is the depth of the thatch?

What are the walls of the property made of?

What fire security do you have installed?

What type of roofing material is used?

You also need to provide the rebuild value of your property for your thatched cottage insurance policy. You can get an estimated value by using the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator.

You may be able to get a thatched house insurance quote online, but some insurance companies ask you to call them to complete your application.

Be aware of thatched cottage insurance policy conditions

You may need to maintain and protect your thatched roof to keep your policy valid. Most insurers insist you:

Sweep your chimney at least once a year to reduce the risk of chimney fires

Get a valid electrical inspection report to identify any risks of electrical fires

Fit spark arrestors to prevent sparks escaping your chimney

Line and insulate your chimney to protect it against wear and tear

Some thatch insurance providers offer lower premiums if you have fire safety measures in place, like fire blankets or applying a fire retardant to your thatch.

If you claim on your thatched house insurance and your thatched roof has not been protected and looked after, your insurer may not pay out so check the terms and conditions carefully.

