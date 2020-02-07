<Home insurance

Insurance for thatched properties

Protect your thatched property with buildings and contents cover through a thatched house insurance policy.

or click here to find home insurance for your thatched home

Powered By

Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more.

admiral-16
Hasting Direct
johnlewis
More than logo
Legal General logo

How to insure your thatched property with thatched house insurance

Many insurers do not cover thatched roof properties because they can be very expensive to repair, and are more likely to suffer extensive damage in the event of a fire.

However, you can find some insurers do offer thatched property insurance or thatched cottage insurance, so compare quotes to see how much it could cost.

Thatched cottage

Find more information on insuring a thatched home here

What information do you need to give?

When you buy thatched roof insurance, you will be asked questions about your thatched cottage, including:

Updated 1 December 2020
What type of roofing material is used?e.g. water reed or combed wheat
What fire security do you have installed?e.g. smoke detectors
What are the walls of the property made of?e.g. brick or stone
What is the depth of the thatch?e.g. 12 inches
What do you use your chimney for?e.g. having an open fire

You also need to provide the rebuild value of your property for your thatched cottage insurance policy. You can get an estimated value by using the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator.

You may be able to get a thatched house insurance quote online, but some insurance companies ask you to call them to complete your application.

Thatched roof

Be aware of thatched cottage insurance policy conditions

You may need to maintain and protect your thatched roof to keep your policy valid. Most insurers insist you:

  • Sweep your chimney at least once a year to reduce the risk of chimney fires

  • Get a valid electrical inspection report to identify any risks of electrical fires

  • Fit spark arrestors to prevent sparks escaping your chimney

  • Line and insulate your chimney to protect it against wear and tear

Some thatch insurance providers offer lower premiums if you have fire safety measures in place, like fire blankets or applying a fire retardant to your thatch.

If you claim on your thatched house insurance and your thatched roof has not been protected and looked after, your insurer may not pay out so check the terms and conditions carefully.

Reducing the risk of thatch fires — Thatch Advice Centre website

Insurance for thatched properties FAQs

Last updated: 14 October, 2020

Get home insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.

Find home insurance

Explore Home insurance guides

See more guides

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

Read More
2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

Read More
Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

Read More

Why compare home insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need another type of home insurance

Home insurance

Boiler insurance

Building insurance

Contents insurance

Contents insurance for tenants

Flat roof insurance

Flooding insurance

High net worth insurance

Holiday home insurance

Holiday let insurance

Home emergency cover

Listed buildings insurance

Musical instrument insurance

Non standard home insurance

Overseas property insurance

Renovation home insurance

Second home insurance

Short term unoccupied house

Students contents insurance

Subsidence house insurance

Underpinned home insurance

Unlimited home insurance

Unoccupied house insurance

Home insurance guides

Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.