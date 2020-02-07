How to find the best listed building insurance

If you are looking for listed buildings insurance, you may find it harder to find a cheap home cover policy.

Most listed buildings are over 100 years old, and need to be restored using traditional materials if damaged, which can be very expensive. Therefore, if your property is classed as a grade 2 listed building, listed building insurance providers will see the potential for a big payout and so charge more for cover.

What properties can listed building insurance cover?

There are three grades of listed property you can insure with listed buildings insurance:

Grade 1 : These make up 2.5% of UK listed buildings and are buildings of exceptional interest.

Grade 2 : Listed building insurance providers are most likely to be able to cover these homes. These are buildings of special interest and make up the majority of listed buildings in the UK.

Grade 2*: These are important buildings of more than special interest, and make up around 5.5% of the listed buildings in the UK.

Most buildings built before 1840 close to their original condition will be listed.

You can check the Historic England website to find out if your home is listed, and what grade it is.

What types of listed buildings insurance can you get?

You can get a policy that gives you:

Most listed building insurance providers ask for the rebuild value of your listed property to work out your home insurance. For listed buildings, rebuilding costs are likely to be a lot higher than for newer homes, so it is important you get an accurate value for your listed building insurance provider.

You can use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator to get an estimate, or pay a surveyor to give you a more accurate valuation.