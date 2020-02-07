<Home insurance

Home cover and listed building insurance

You could find a listed building insurance policy to cover your property and belongings with the help of a broker.

or click here to find home insurance for a listed building

Powered By

Get quotes from these home insurance providers and more.

admiral-16
Hasting Direct
johnlewis
More than logo
Legal General logo

How to find the best listed building insurance

If you are looking for listed buildings insurance, you may find it harder to find a cheap home cover policy.

Most listed buildings are over 100 years old, and need to be restored using traditional materials if damaged, which can be very expensive. Therefore, if your property is classed as a grade 2 listed building, listed building insurance providers will see the potential for a big payout and so charge more for cover.

Find more information on listed buildings insurance here

listed house

What properties can listed building insurance cover?

There are three grades of listed property you can insure with listed buildings insurance:

  • Grade 1: These make up 2.5% of UK listed buildings and are buildings of exceptional interest.

  • Grade 2: Listed building insurance providers are most likely to be able to cover these homes. These are buildings of special interest and make up the majority of listed buildings in the UK.

  • Grade 2*: These are important buildings of more than special interest, and make up around 5.5% of the listed buildings in the UK.

Most buildings built before 1840 close to their original condition will be listed.

You can check the Historic England website to find out if your home is listed, and what grade it is.

What types of listed buildings insurance can you get?

You can get a policy that gives you:

Most listed building insurance providers ask for the rebuild value of your listed property to work out your home insurance. For listed buildings, rebuilding costs are likely to be a lot higher than for newer homes, so it is important you get an accurate value for your listed building insurance provider.

You can use the Association of British Insurers (ABI) rebuild calculator to get an estimate, or pay a surveyor to give you a more accurate valuation.

Home cover and listed building insurance FAQs

Last updated: 13 October, 2021

Get home insurance quotes

Compare quotes to protect your home with the right cover.

Find home insurance

Explore Home insurance guides

See more guides

man outside working on laptop

How to manage your home insurance policy

Once you have insured your home, you need to keep your cover up to date to make sure it stays valid. Here is how you can manage your home insurance policy.

Read More
2 Scottish houses by a road. One house has a white door and the other has a red door.

What home insurance do you need?

Whether you live in a flat or a mansion, getting the right home insurance policy is essential. Here is how to find the best cover for your property.

Read More
Empty road through a village, with small houses on either side of the road.

How to insure your second home

If you own a second home in the UK, you may need specific home insurance to protect it. Here is how to cover your second home.

Read More

Why compare home insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing home insurance, you could save money on the policy. The best value Home insurance will offer the cover to your home and content. Choose a cover plan from the best UK home insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Do you need another type of home insurance

Home insurance

Boiler insurance

Building insurance

Contents insurance

Contents insurance for tenants

Flat roof insurance

Flooding insurance

High net worth insurance

Holiday home insurance

Holiday let insurance

Home emergency cover

Musical instrument insurance

Non standard home insurance

Overseas property insurance

Renovation insurance

Second home insurance

Short term unoccupied house

Students contents insurance

Subsidence house insurance

Thatched property home insurance

Underpinned home insurance

Unlimited home insurance

Unoccupied house insurance

Home insurance guides

Home Insurance comparison is provided by Confused.com which is a trading name of Inspop.com Limited who are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Registered office; Greyfriars House, Greyfriars Road, Cardiff, CF10 3AL, registered in England and Wales 03857130. Please note, we cannot be held responsible for the content of external websites and by using the links stated to access these separate websites you will be subject to the terms of use applying to those sites. By using this system you are also agreeing to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. money.co.uk is an intermediary and receives a percentage of the commission if you decide to buy through us.