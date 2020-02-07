What is high value home insurance?

High value home insurance – or high net worth home insurance – is a specialist type of insurance.

It’s designed for people with valuable homes and possessions.

If your home and belongings are worth a lot of money, standard home insurance policies might not give you enough cover.

Specialist high net worth insurance can give you home cover levels that are much higher than those offered by most standard policies.

Here’s more on finding high value home insurance.

What is the difference between standard home insurance and high value home insurance?

Regular home insurance covers your home and contents for a range of disastrous situations.

It covers you for fire, theft, accidental damage, water damage and lightning damage. High value home insurance usually covers all kinds of risks – even damage caused by your pet.

It sounds like it might just be for Kings, Queens, footballers and celebrities. But, actually, high net worth home insurance is ideal for anyone lucky enough to have assets and a lifestyle that needs a bit of extra protection. It gives you more cover overall so you could claim for all your belongings, and more cover per item, too.

What does high net worth home insurance cover?

The specifics of your high value home insurance will vary from policy to policy.

Generally, high value house insurance includes:

Buildings insurance : Some high net worth home insurance policies can offer unlimited cover , or high limits of up to £12 million. Always check how much each insurer and policy will cover you for.

Contents insurance : High net worth insurance policies can offer cover limits of £250,000 or more for your contents. Some even offer unlimited contents cover .

Valuables cover: High value contents insurance usually includes higher limits for your valuable. This might be necessary for items like jewellery, watches, art or antiques. Some policies offer unlimited cover. Check your high value house insurance policy to see if there’s a single item limit. On a regular contents insurance policy, this could range from £1,000 to £2,500. On a high value home insurance policy, this could be a lot higher, up to around £5,000 or more. It’s always best to name your expensive items when you take out a policy.

Some high value home insurance policies also offer extra benefits. These are designed especially for expensive homes filled with expensive contents. For example, you might get: