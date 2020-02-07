Can home insurance cover subsidence?

Landslip is when the land under or around your property moves or slips sideways through erosion, falling or being on a slope.

Heave occurs when your property moves upwards rather than downwards. It is usually caused when the ground beneath your home becomes waterlogged.

If your home suffers subsidence, you may see cracks appear on the inside and outside of your home. You may also find doors and windows do not close properly or stick.

Properties being built on clay soil, because this is more sensitive to moisture causing it to expand when wet, and contract when dry

Leaks from underground pipes or poor drainage adding moisture to the ground beneath your property

It is when the ground beneath your home moves, often causing the foundations to sink. It is commonly caused by:

It is a policy that covers you financially if your property is damaged by subsidence.

You can claim back the cost of repairing your home following subsidence damage, but not all insurers cover it.

Most policies can cover your property if it has not suffered from subsidence in the past, however many cannot if you have made a subsidence claim previously. This is because the cost of repairing subsidence damage can be very expensive.

If your home has suffered subsidence damage in the past you may need to look for a specialist policy. You can compare insurance companies that offer subsidence cover here.

What does it cover?

If your property is damaged by subsidence, heave or landslip, you can claim to cover the cost of the repair up to the sum insured under the buildings cover of your policy.