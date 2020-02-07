Find private health insurance that can help your child get higher quality medical care. It can offer comprehensive diagnosis and treatment cover if your child is unwell.
Last updated: 25 March 2022
Child health insurance covers the cost of private medical care for your baby, child or teenager. It can pay for a range of treatments that aren’t included on the NHS.
There’s usually the option of individual insurance just for your child or a policy that covers the whole family.
Most child health insurance covers a similar set of benefits, but every policy differs slightly, so check the details carefully.
Your child health insurance policy gives access to:
treatment and diagnostic tests from private specialists, which aren’t available on the NHS
shorter waiting times for tests and treatments that are available on the NHS
private hospitals, potentially with more comfortable, individual rooms
accommodation and support for parents, so you can stay in the hospital with your child
Different policies may:
cover different symptoms, illnesses and treatments
let you choose from different hospitals and clinics
Here’s what health insurance can pay for.
Some illnesses and treatments can be excluded so it’s worth checking the fine print. These might include:
kidney dialysis
chronic conditions
injuries from dangerous sports or activities
mobility aids
hearing aids
organ transplants
Most policies don’t cover pre-existing conditions or emergency healthcare, but your child can still get these services through the NHS.
Before you apply for a policy, make sure it covers the private healthcare your child might need. You should also check that there are hospitals nearby that you could use.
There are several types of policy to choose from, so you might wish to consult a health insurance broker.
Examples of child health insurance policies include:
Cash plans: pay out a sum of money towards any trips your child makes to a health professional
Inpatient plans: only cover your little one for treatment in hospitals when they stay overnight. This is sometimes called a basic policy
Inpatient and outpatient plans: your child is covered for treatment in hospital with an overnight stay or as an outpatient. This is sometimes called a medium policy
Comprehensives: cover your child as an inpatient or outpatient, plus additional treatments, such as physiotherapy or mental health services
Extras: you can usually add more services, such as dental care, eye care or homoeopathy
While it may be tempting to look for the cheapest insurance, it shouldn’t be your main priority. It’s more important to get the right policy.
The type of factors that affect the price are:
your child’s age
where you live
the level of cover you want
To reduce the price, you can:
Pay a higher excess: this lowers your monthly premium
Choose the right level of cover: you can choose cover only for illnesses not treated by the NHS
Add a six-week clause: some policies only let you claim if you can’t get NHS treatment within six weeks
Reduce your hospital list: you might get a discount if you reduce the number of hospitals you can access
Our health insurance broker can find you a variety of quotes and help you decide which policy is right for your needs.
Here’s how to choose a health insurance policy.
There are two main costs you need to make sure you can afford.
First is the monthly premium. This is the price you pay each month, which continues until the policy ends. Sometimes there is an option to pay this up front.
Then there’s the excess charge. This is how much you pay towards any claim.
Usually, a policy with a higher excess charge has cheaper monthly premiums, but you need to make sure you can afford to pay the excess if you need to make a claim.
Yes, of course. Your child still has the right to use the NHS for free.
The NHS can treat conditions and illnesses that your private medical insurance doesn’t cover, such as pre-existing disorders or emergency care.
You can choose when to use your child health insurance and when to use the NHS.
Possibly. Some policies include them, but many do not pay out for them. Here is how cover for pre-existing conditions works.
They might. Some policies make you fill out a declaration about health and some may need to run medical tests. But moratorium policies do not do this.
Yes. Some policies charge more if a child has existing conditions. Others only charge more if you need to cover treatment for them.
Most insurers give you a choice of several medical facilities when you are referred for treatment.
Yes. You can get free treatment on the NHS or use your policy to cover private treatment.
No. Most policies only cover treatment in the UK, but you could get medical cover with your travel insurance if you go abroad.
Yes, but some insurers do not cover treatment for any conditions that are related to a disability.
Compare health insurance quotes to find a deal that works for you.
