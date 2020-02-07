<Health Insurance

Last updated: 25 March 2022

What is child or baby health insurance?

Child health insurance covers the cost of private medical care for your baby, child or teenager. It can pay for a range of treatments that aren’t included on the NHS. 

There’s usually the option of individual insurance just for your child or a policy that covers the whole family.

What’s included in child health insurance?

Most child health insurance covers a similar set of benefits, but every policy differs slightly, so check the details carefully.

Your child health insurance policy gives access to:

  • treatment and diagnostic tests from private specialists, which aren’t available on the NHS

  • shorter waiting times for tests and treatments that are available on the NHS

  • private hospitals, potentially with more comfortable, individual rooms

  • accommodation and support for parents, so you can stay in the hospital with your child

Different policies may:

  • cover different symptoms, illnesses and treatments

  • let you choose from different hospitals and clinics

Here’s what health insurance can pay for.

Check the exclusions on your child or baby health insurance policy

Some illnesses and treatments can be excluded so it’s worth checking the fine print. These might include:

  • kidney dialysis

  • chronic conditions

  • injuries from dangerous sports or activities

  • mobility aids

  • hearing aids

  • organ transplants

Most policies don’t cover pre-existing conditions or emergency healthcare, but your child can still get these services through the NHS. 

Before you apply for a policy, make sure it covers the private healthcare your child might need. You should also check that there are hospitals nearby that you could use.

Are there different kinds of child health insurance?

There are several types of policy to choose from, so you might wish to consult a health insurance broker.

Examples of child health insurance policies include:

  • Cash plans: pay out a sum of money towards any trips your child makes to a health professional

  • Inpatient plans: only cover your little one for treatment in hospitals when they stay overnight. This is sometimes called a basic policy

  • Inpatient and outpatient plans: your child is covered for treatment in hospital with an overnight stay or as an outpatient. This is sometimes called a medium policy

  • Comprehensives: cover your child as an inpatient or outpatient, plus additional treatments, such as physiotherapy or mental health services

  • Extras: you can usually add more services, such as dental care, eye care or homoeopathy

Are there cheap child or baby health insurance policies?

While it may be tempting to look for the cheapest insurance, it shouldn’t be your main priority. It’s more important to get the right policy.

The type of factors that affect the price are:

  • your child’s age

  • where you live

  • the level of cover you want

To reduce the price, you can:

  • Pay a higher excess: this lowers your monthly premium

  • Choose the right level of cover: you can choose cover only for illnesses not treated by the NHS

  • Add a six-week clause: some policies only let you claim if you can’t get NHS treatment within six weeks

  • Reduce your hospital list: you might get a discount if you reduce the number of hospitals you can access

How to find child or baby health insurance

Our health insurance broker can find you a variety of quotes and help you decide which policy is right for your needs.

Here’s how to choose a health insurance policy.

How much does it cost for child health insurance?

There are two main costs you need to make sure you can afford. 

First is the monthly premium. This is the price you pay each month, which continues until the policy ends. Sometimes there is an option to pay this up front.

Then there’s the excess charge. This is how much you pay towards any claim.

Usually, a policy with a higher excess charge has cheaper monthly premiums, but you need to make sure you can afford to pay the excess if you need to make a claim. 

Can my child use the NHS even if they have child health insurance?

Yes, of course. Your child still has the right to use the NHS for free.

The NHS can treat conditions and illnesses that your private medical insurance doesn’t cover, such as pre-existing disorders or emergency care.

You can choose when to use your child health insurance and when to use the NHS.

Child health insurance FAQs

