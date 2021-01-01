Terms and conditions for HD Decisions who power the money.co.uk credit card eligibility checker

In order to find the most suitable product for you we may use the information held at credit reference agencies (CRAs). A CRA is a company that collects personal information from various sources and provides that personal information for variety of uses (including to prospective lenders for the purposes of making credit decisions).

How we and the CRAs will use your information is detailed in the section of the terms and conditions called "use of personal information". By confirming your agreement to proceed you are confirming that we may each use your information in this way.

Use of Personal Information:

HD Decisions will search CRAs who will provide us with publicly held data, including the electoral roll and shared credit performance data. If you have a financial associate their data may also be provided.

HD Decisions will use the information provided to us by a CRA to help decide which products may be best for you. It is important to note that there may be other products available from lenders who are not represented by this service.

When the CRA receives a search from us they will place a quotation search footprint on your credit report, whether or not you decide to apply for the product. This search will not affect your ability to gain credit.

The information which HD Decisions provide to the CRA may be supplied by them to other organisations such as Fraud Prevention Agencies and used by those organisations for the purposes of checking identity, preventing fraud, tracing and collection of debt. The CRA may also use the data to undertake statistical analysis.

In certain instances, your data will be shared with lender(s) to validate if you are an existing customer (which may affect whether you can be accepted for one of their cards or loans) or for fraud prevention purposes. Note that the lender does not have permission to use your data for any other purpose.

If you choose to apply for a product, the lender will undertake a credit check and provide you with the terms and conditions for that product.

You can contact any of the CRA's as follows, they will charge a small statutory fee if you wish to obtain a copy of your credit report.

Experian, Consumer Help Service, PO Box 8000, Nottingham NG80 7WF or call 0844 4818000 or log on to www.experian.co.uk.

CallCredit, Consumer Services Team, PO Box 491, Leeds, LS3 1WZ or call 0870 0601414

Equifax PLC, Credit File Advice Centre, PO Box 1140, Bradford, BD1 5US or call 0844 335 0550 or log on to www.equifax.co.uk