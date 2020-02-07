Discover which breed of dog has the most views on TikTok and which famous dogs are cashing in on social media.
Discover the most popular words used in chart topping songs throughout history with a new interactive tool from our broadband experts.
Skin-fluencers are the latest group to join the TikTok famous. But what do we know about them and the content they share?
Money.co.uk analysed $11.9bn of total funding for 339 different investments to determine who is the most prolific celebrity backer.
Which are the movies and games in our favourite franchises that didn’t live up to expectations? Money.co.uk analysed the world's most loved franchises from movies and games to see where each one flopped.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has plunged millions into debt according to research from money.co.uk. This guide explains how you can get the help you need to get your finances back in shape.
Discover which of our beloved pets have the least impact on the planet as our energy experts present The Eco Pets League.
These purchases could make you happy, according to science. We surveyed 2,560 people to find exactly which purchases have the biggest impact on happiness.
Discover the world’s most pup-ular dog breeds for tattoos, as well as other favourite pets people get inked on their bodies.
Deciding whether to undertake a higher education qualification is a large financial and life decision made by many every year. But how has the coronavirus pandemic affected degree demand? And how do job prospects differ by degree discipline?
After twelve successful years of RuPaul's Drag Race, the broadband experts have analysed every episode rating in Drag Race herstory, to reveal the best and worst episodes and seasons since the franchise began.