Property renovation & maintenance guides

Our guides on property renovation and maintenance can help you create a plan to increase the value of your home, reduce your home insurance bill and learn tips for improvements on a budget.

How to heat your home for less

Getting your home properly insulated can drive down the cost of your energy bills significantly as well as help protect the environment — we show you how to do it without breaking the bank.

Do you have what it takes to be a property developer?

TV shows make doing up a property look ridiculously easy and a sure-fire way to make money, but what does it really involve and is it for you?

How to build your own house

Many of us dream of building our own home, and while it is not the right option for everyone, self building could be an affordable way for you to get your ideal property. Yet fail to plan properly and you face the risk of financial ruin.