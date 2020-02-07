Moving home guides

A bridging loan could help you buy a property while you wait for the sale of your existing home.
There's lots to remember when you're moving home, and it's essential you let the relevant people know your new address. Here is what you need to do when you move.
Buying a house is complicated, often stressful, but extremely satisfying if you get it right. Knowing what to expect and how to go about it the right way is crucial. Follow our guide on how to buy a house and find out what you need to know in these easy(ish) steps.
Moving home is one of the most stressful and financially draining things you can do, so here are our top 12 things to arrange before moving day to make your life easier.
Every home for rent or sale needs one, but what difference will an Energy Performance Certificate really make when it comes to sell your home? We explain.
Being stuck in negative equity when you need to sell your home puts you in a difficult situation - but there are ways to get around the problem. We explain your options.
Buying a house is still out of reach for many first time buyers. Sharing the costs with friends or family can seem like a good idea, but what do you need to know before you take the plunge?
With a bit of detective work it is possible to get a good idea of your home's worth for free, thanks to information now available online.
We share step-by-step advice on what you need to do if you're considering selling your house.
If you're stuck at home living with your parents, here's how to make your dream of moving out a reality.
Rent, deposits and letting agent fees are rising in price. Here's how to pay your deposit and whether you should consider borrowing the money or using a credit card.
Whether you are looking to rent or buy, viewing potential properties is a key part of house hunting. Here is how to make sure a property is really worth your money.