<Guides

Landlord guides

Our landlord guides cover everything from preparing your property and getting a mortgage, to your rights and the regulations you must follow once your tenants have moved in.

How to rent out your house

When selling up seems impossible, letting your house can be a handy alternative. Here is what you need to consider if you're thinking of renting out your home.

Read More

How Section 21 and eviction work

Around 7 in every 10 notices served under Section 21 are rejected in court due to mistakes or improper conduct. Here's what you need to know to protect yourself.

Read More
How to protect yourself from the tenants from hell

With over 20% of the UK population renting from private landlords, the chances are you will find a tenant keen to look after your property well. However, buy-to-let purchases represent a significant investment which you would be wise to protect. Here's how.

Read More

10 profit draining landlord costs you won't see coming

Being a landlord could make you a tidy profit, but it's easy to get carried away being a mini-entrepreneur and overlook some of the costs. Here are 10 unexpected expenses you need to plan for.

Read More

Should you invest in a buy-to-let property?

Investing in a buy to let property can be a profitable way to use your money, but there are downsides you need to consider. Here are the pros and cons of buying a property to rent out.

Read More
How to save on your landlord insurance

Getting the right landlord cover is vital for protecting your rental property, but there are lots of ways to save money on your policy. Here is how to cut the cost of your landlord insurance.

Read More
How to claim on your landlord insurance

If your rental property is damaged or your tenants stop paying rent, your insurance could help you recover the costs. Here is how to claim on your landlord insurance.

Read More
How to choose the right landlord insurance

Getting the right cover for your rental property is vital to protect it if the worst should happen. Here is how to choose the right landlord insurance.

Read More