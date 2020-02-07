Investing guides

Has your savings rate got you looking for alternative ways to use your hard-earned money? Whether it's for long term growth or to generate income, investing in shares can be a profitable way to use your savings!
Knowing what to do with savings can be difficult, especially when rates are so low. Here is what you can do if you have money to invest.
Money.co.uk analysed $11.9bn of total funding for 339 different investments to determine who is the most prolific celebrity backer.
If you have grand designs on property investment, you'll need to get your finances into gear. We show you how to work out if property development is a realistic dream and how to make it happen.
You may have to pay extra types of tax if you make money from your investments. Here is how your investments are taxed and how your tax band can affect what you pay.
From sports memorabilia to vintage wine, we look at the collectibles the world loves to splash out on and work out which collectibles have the highest price tag.
In light of International Women's Day on March 8, the personal finance experts at money.co.uk have pulled together a list of women-led companies you may want to invest in.
With investment opportunities becoming increasingly more accessible, ESG investments have become and increasingly vital element of the investment process. The investment experts at money.co.uk have created a guide to investing more sustainably.
Making investments during financial uncertainty can be particularly unnerving. The personal finance at money.co.uk have pulled together some tips to guide you during these times.
Which of the world’s most innovative economies are doing the most to keep innovation buoyant?
Lifetime ISAs can help you save for your first home or your retirement. Here's how they work.
You can get a new endowment as an investment that includes life insurance. If you have one already, there are several ways you can get a payout. Here is everything you need to know about how they work.