Insurance guides

What is skid pan training?

Skidpan training boosts your driving skills and odds of avoiding a crash.

How to find the right European breakdown cover

If you take your car abroad, having breakdown cover can save you a lot of time, money and stress. Here is what you should look for to find the best European breakdown cover.

What car insurance cover should you get?

You need a car insurance policy to drive on the roads, but you can choose the level of cover you get. Here is how to work out what cover is right for you.

touring-caravan-in-a-field

What is caravan insurance?

Caravan insurance can protect your caravan, holiday and belongings in case something goes wrong. Here is how it works and how to get the right policy for your caravan.

What is breakdown cover?

Whether you drive every day or only occasionally, a breakdown policy gives you peace of mind that help is at hand should something go wrong. Here is how breakdown cover works.

How to afford car insurance as a new driver

Passing your driving test is a great reason to celebrate, but before you hit the road you need to be insured to legally drive. As inexperienced drivers are often charged high premiums, it pays to do your research before you buy a policy.

Should I buy additional legal cover on my car insurance policy?

Your car insurance policy will cover you against most costs, but what if you need to go to court following an accident? Legal cover could help — here is everything you need to know.

What does contents insurance cover?

A contents insurance policy could protect your personal belongings, whether you own or rent your home. Here is what contents cover can protect you against.

What insurance do you need for your taxi?

If you are a new taxi driver looking for cover, or a seasoned pro looking for the best policy, here is everything you need to know about taxi insurance.

Gavel set on book on table

Is it illegal to park on the pavement in the UK?

Discover where you can and can't park in the UK and how to avoid a fine or worse for parking on the pavement or other forbidden areas

How to save with multi car insurance

If you have more than one car at home, insuring them all on one policy is a great way to get a discount. Here is how you and your family could save with multi car insurance.

Woman driving a car with one hand on the wheel and the other on the gear stick.

Can black box insurance save you money?

Black box insurance can be a great way to keep your premiums down, especially if you are a new or young driver. Here is everything you need to know about how it works, and how to find the best policy.