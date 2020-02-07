How to prepare your finances for death

Write a will

A will should clearly outline how you want your assets separated and include details like who will inherit your house and who is responsible for your pets.

By preparing a will you can help whoever you choose to deal with your estate make the correct decisions on how you want your belongings distributed to family and friends.

Appoint an executor

Choosing a suitable executor to your will is important to ensure it is properly observed and your assets are divided according to your wishes.

When you appoint an executor, they will be responsible for the following tasks after your death:

Collecting all assets in your estate

Calculating the value of your estate

Applying for a grant of probate (if applicable, for more details on probate you can visit the HMRC website)

Paying off any debt, bills, inheritance tax and funeral expenses from the estate

Splitting the estate based on instruction from the will

Keeping a record of all money going in and out of the estate, including that of the funds going to any beneficiaries

Who can be an executor?

You can choose to have up to 4 executors on your estate and these can be any of the following:

Your spouse (has to be younger than you)

Younger brother or sister

Niece, nephew or close relative

A close friend

If you don't have any of the above, you can ask a solicitor, accountant, your bank or a public trustee instead. However, you may get charged for using them, but this will be covered by the estate.