<Guides

Employment guides

Our employment guides can help you, no matter how far along the career ladder you are. We explain everything from getting a pay rise to working from home and starting your own business.

two businessmen using computer

What the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme means for you

The UK Government has implemented the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as part of its measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. This guide explains the ins and outs of the plan.

businesswoman-interview-desk-documents-cv

How to turn a temporary job into a permanent one

Landing a temporary job can be a great way to get some experience and earn a little extra cash in the short term. Here's how to turn your short term job into a permanent arrangement.

How to afford a career change

If you want to start a new career you need to prepare your finances before you leave your job. Here is how to make your career change affordable.

Working from home: how to make your millions in your PJs

Extra comfort, no commute and your boss a safe distance away - working from home sounds great. But do the financial advantages outweigh the drawbacks? We look at if it's right for you.

How to cope with redundancy

With redundancy and unemployment on the rise, we look at what you can do to soften the blow and survive financially should the worst happen.

Business people shaking hands

Help to Work scheme: 2 minute guide

Could the Help to Work scheme help you out of long-term unemployment, or do you have other options? Here's what you need to know.

Your redundancy rights

If the threat of redundancy is looming over you, it is important to know your rights. We explain exactly what you are entitled to if you have been made redundant.

7 hard questions you need to ask before going self-employed

Starting a business can be an exciting and stressful adventure, so planning ahead is essential to achieving your business dreams. Here are seven questions you should ask yourself before you begin.