Coronavirus: Guides and news

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has changed our lives. The economic impact of the global pandemic has been unprecedented. In these trying times, we've put together a series of guides to help answer some of your money related questions. Whether you are working from home, struggling with debt payments, or want to know more about recently announced government schemes.

What the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme means for you

The UK Government has implemented the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as part of its measures to combat the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. This guide explains how it may affect you.

Can you get coronavirus from your wallet?

You can catch the virus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it. Most of us are wash our hands regularly and wiping down items and surfaces that we use frequently. But what about our credit cards and cash?

What businesses need to know to survive during the COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has had a massive impact on businesses all over the UK. As many businesses struggle to stay afloat, the UK Government has stepped in with unprecedented measures to help them through the crisis.

Coronavirus: Getting a mortgage payment holiday

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the government has announced that mortgage lenders will offer a three-month mortgage holiday to their customers in financial difficulty. The guide also includes a handy tool that can help you figure out whether a mortgage payment holiday is right for you.

Working from home and your personal finances

With schools and offices closed, many of us are working from home In this new climate it's useful to know what rights you are entitled to as a home worker and what impact the COVID-19 outbreak will have on your finances.

What help do self employed people get during the coronavirus crisis

The UK Government has unveiled a scheme to help the millions of self-employed people in the UK left with reduced income during the coronavirus crisis.

Managing your debt during the pandemic