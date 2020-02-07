<Gadget insurance

Compare Xbox insurance

Compare insurance policies that can cover your Xbox console, controllers and accessories for less to keep you gaming.

How to find the best cover for your Xbox

Use this comparison to help you find the right insurance for your Xbox by:

  • Finding the right cover

  • Comparing quotes to save money

Get the right protection

Think about what cover you need for your console and choose from:

  • Accidental damage, which covers drops, broken buttons and liquid damage

  • Breakdown, which covers repairs and replacement if your Xbox stops working

  • Theft, which covers replacing your Xbox if it is stolen

  • Loss, which you may have to pay extra to include

Some insurers will not be able to cover accessories, like extra controllers. Check the terms of the policy before you buy, to make sure you have the cover you need.

Here is more about what gadget insurance can cover

Compare quotes

Use this comparison to find the right cover for you by checking:

  • Monthly cost: This is what you pay for your insurance, usually over a period of 12 months. The cost of your policy depends on the cover you want and any previous claims.

  • Excess: This is how much you have to pay towards claims. You may save money on your premium with a higher excess, but this will then be deducted from the total value of your claim.

  • Maximum cover: This is the most an insurer will pay out if you claim. Make sure this is enough to cover replacing your Xbox, should you need to.

You may also be able to save money by taking out multi gadget insurance, which offers a discount for covering all your devices on the same policy.

Do you need cover?

You may not need to take out separate insurance if you are already covered elsewhere:

  • Manufacturer's warranty: If you just want cover for mechanical breakdown and faults, check to see if your Xbox is still under warranty. However, accidental damage, loss and theft will not be covered.

  • Home contents insurance: If your Xbox will only be used at home, your contents insurance may already cover it for accidental damage and theft. However, you will not be able to claim for mechanical breakdown.

If you have home contents insurance and your Xbox is still under warranty, you may have all the protection you need. However, if you only have one or the other, a gadget policy could give you extra cover.

Here is more about whether you should get gadget insurance

Xbox insurance FAQs

About our Xbox insurance comparison

