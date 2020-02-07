Compare insurance policies that can cover your Xbox console, controllers and accessories for less to keep you gaming.
Use this comparison to help you find the right insurance for your Xbox by:
Finding the right cover
Comparing quotes to save money
Think about what cover you need for your console and choose from:
Accidental damage, which covers drops, broken buttons and liquid damage
Breakdown, which covers repairs and replacement if your Xbox stops working
Theft, which covers replacing your Xbox if it is stolen
Loss, which you may have to pay extra to include
Some insurers will not be able to cover accessories, like extra controllers. Check the terms of the policy before you buy, to make sure you have the cover you need.
Here is more about what gadget insurance can cover
Use this comparison to find the right cover for you by checking:
Monthly cost: This is what you pay for your insurance, usually over a period of 12 months. The cost of your policy depends on the cover you want and any previous claims.
Excess: This is how much you have to pay towards claims. You may save money on your premium with a higher excess, but this will then be deducted from the total value of your claim.
Maximum cover: This is the most an insurer will pay out if you claim. Make sure this is enough to cover replacing your Xbox, should you need to.
You may also be able to save money by taking out multi gadget insurance, which offers a discount for covering all your devices on the same policy.
You may not need to take out separate insurance if you are already covered elsewhere:
Manufacturer's warranty: If you just want cover for mechanical breakdown and faults, check to see if your Xbox is still under warranty. However, accidental damage, loss and theft will not be covered.
Home contents insurance: If your Xbox will only be used at home, your contents insurance may already cover it for accidental damage and theft. However, you will not be able to claim for mechanical breakdown.
If you have home contents insurance and your Xbox is still under warranty, you may have all the protection you need. However, if you only have one or the other, a gadget policy could give you extra cover.
Yes, if your insurer covers damage to accessories. Some insurers do not cover this, so check the policy summary before you buy.
No, you can only insure gadgets you buy brand new or gadgets that have been refurbished to the manufacturer's standards.
You may still want to compare Xbox insurance to cover accidental damage, loss and theft. Use this comparison to find the cover you need.
No, but you may be able to claim on your home contents insurance. Check your policy documents for full details.
If your Xbox is lost or stolen, most insurers aim to send you a new one within 48 hours. If your Xbox needs repairing, the process may take several weeks.
