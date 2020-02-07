<Gadget insurance

Compare PlayStation insurance

Compare insurance policies that can cover your PlayStation whether you have a PS4, PS Vita or PSP for the lowest cost.

2 results found, sorted by lowest monthly cost by affiliated. How we order our comparisons. Commission earned affects the table's sort order.
Sort
loveit coverit PlayStation Insurance
Policy details
Maximum cover: £3,000, Excess: from £30
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown & theft
Monthly cost
From £3.49
loveit coverit PlayStation Insurance
Eligibility
Minimum Age18 years
Permanent UK Resident

Compare another type of gadget insurance

Should you insure your PlayStation?

Gadget insurance can cover the cost of repairing or replacing your PlayStation if it is lost or damaged. But if you already have cover elsewhere, you could save yourself the money.

Check to see if you are covered by your:

  • Warranty: If your PlayStation is still under warranty, you will be covered for mechanical breakdown. But you will not be able to claim for accidental damage, loss or theft.

  • Home insurance: Your PlayStation may be protected against accidental damage and theft. But you may have to pay a high excess if you claim, and mechanical breakdown will not be covered.

If your home insurance or warranty does not provide the cover you want, use this comparison to find a gadget policy that does.

Here is how to decide if you should get gadget insurance

What should you look for?

Find a policy that offers the cover you want for the cheapest monthly cost, including:

  • Accidental damage, which can cover liquid damage, broken buttons and if you drop your console.

  • Breakdown, which covers the cost of repairing or replacing your console if it stops working.

  • Theft, which provides you with a new PlayStation if yours is stolen.

  • Loss, which provides you with a new console if you lose yours. For example, if you leave your PSP on a bus.

Use this comparison to see if adding the cover you want costs extra. For example, loss cover sometimes costs more to include.

Here is more information about what gadget insurance can cover

Are there any exclusions?

There are some things an insurance policy for your PlayStation will not cover:

  • Your policy excess, which is deduced from any claim you make

  • Loss or damage where you have acted carelessly, e.g. left it unattended

  • PlayStations more than a year old or not refurbished to manufacturer's standards

  • Cosmetic damage, e.g. scratches or dents

  • Data stored on your console

Some insurers may also have their own list of things they do not cover, like accessories and controllers. Check the terms of cover to make sure you get what you need.

PlayStation insurance FAQs

About our PlayStation insurance comparison

Explore gadget insurance guides

What is gadget insurance?

If your gadget breaks or gets stolen, a specialist insurance policy can cover the cost of repair or a replacement. Here is how gadget insurance works and how to get the right cover.

Read More

Should you get gadget insurance?

If you worry about the cost of replacing your gadgets if they are damaged or stolen, a gadget insurance policy could save you money. Here is how to decide if you need gadget insurance.

Read More

How to claim on your gadget insurance

If one of your gadgets is lost, stolen or damaged, your insurance could help you cover the cost of replacing it. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your gadget insurance.

Read More

Why compare gadget insurance with money.co.uk?

By comparing gadget insurance you could save money on the policy. The best value gadget insurance will offer you the cover you need, at a price you can afford. Choose a cover plan from the best UK insurance companies and see the online discounts they offer.

Trustpilot

Proud to be award winning

We have always aimed to provide the best possible services to bridge the gap between our users and our clients. Over the years, we have been thrilled to be recognised by various prestigious bodies and organisations for those efforts.

stevie award
WMA 2021 Logo-768x632
nba logo
logo dma
ecommerce awards

Gadget Insurance Comparison

Laptop insurance for students

Laptop travel insurance


MacBook insurance

Student gadget insurance


Xbox insurance