Gadget insurance can cover the cost of repairing or replacing your PlayStation if it is lost or damaged. But if you already have cover elsewhere, you could save yourself the money.
Check to see if you are covered by your:
Warranty: If your PlayStation is still under warranty, you will be covered for mechanical breakdown. But you will not be able to claim for accidental damage, loss or theft.
Home insurance: Your PlayStation may be protected against accidental damage and theft. But you may have to pay a high excess if you claim, and mechanical breakdown will not be covered.
If your home insurance or warranty does not provide the cover you want, use this comparison to find a gadget policy that does.
Here is how to decide if you should get gadget insurance
Find a policy that offers the cover you want for the cheapest monthly cost, including:
Accidental damage, which can cover liquid damage, broken buttons and if you drop your console.
Breakdown, which covers the cost of repairing or replacing your console if it stops working.
Theft, which provides you with a new PlayStation if yours is stolen.
Loss, which provides you with a new console if you lose yours. For example, if you leave your PSP on a bus.
Use this comparison to see if adding the cover you want costs extra. For example, loss cover sometimes costs more to include.
Here is more information about what gadget insurance can cover
There are some things an insurance policy for your PlayStation will not cover:
Your policy excess, which is deduced from any claim you make
Loss or damage where you have acted carelessly, e.g. left it unattended
PlayStations more than a year old or not refurbished to manufacturer's standards
Cosmetic damage, e.g. scratches or dents
Data stored on your console
Some insurers may also have their own list of things they do not cover, like accessories and controllers. Check the terms of cover to make sure you get what you need.
Yes, most policies cover your console when you are out and about, e.g. using your PSP in public. However, you may have to pay extra to cover loss.
Yes, most insurers cannot cover your PlayStation if it is more than 12 months old when you take out cover.
It depends whether your insurer offers cover for accessories, so check the policy documents before you buy.
Yes, accidental damage is included as standard in most gadget insurance policies.
Call the police and get an incident report number, and then contact your insurer immediately. Here is how to make a claim on your gadget insurance.
Most policies last for 12 months, with the option to renew for another year when cover ends. You may also be able to take out cover for 6 months.
