2 MONTHS FREE when you buy annual gadget cover
Switched On Insurance Multi-Gadget Insurance
Maximum gadgets insured
10 gadgets
Policy details
Maximum cover: £3,000, Excess: from £50
Cover options
Accidental damage, breakdown, theft & loss
Monthly cost
From £12.60
Offering great value cover across a huge range of gadgets our cancel anytime policies provide immediate protection, unlimited claims, fast repairs, and replacements, plus 24/7 online claims. Rated Excellent on Trustpilot (Mar 21). T&Cs Apply.
Eligibility
Minimum Age16 years
Permanent UK Resident
How to save money with multi gadget cover

Multi gadget insurance could save you money because you get a discount for covering several devices on one policy. For example, you could get a 5% discount on your premium for every gadget you add.

You can cover all the devices in your household on one policy, including gadgets that belong to family members.

If you only have one or two gadgets to insure, it may be cheaper to get separate policies. Compare other gadget insurance policies to make sure you get the best deal.

Use this comparison to find a multi gadget insurance policy that offers the cover you want at the cheapest price. Get as many quotes as possible and check:

  • Monthly cost: This is what you pay for your policy each month. This will be discounted if you insure several gadgets, and you may also get money off for paying in full.

  • Policy excess: This is how much you pay towards claims. Picking a policy with a high excess could help you pay less each month, but only choose an excess you can afford.

  • Maximum cover: This is the total amount you can claim for. Make sure the amount covers your gadgets if they were all damaged at the same time, e.g. in a fire.

Get the cover you need

Most policies offer cover for:

  • Mechanical breakdown

  • Accidental damage

  • Liquid damage

  • Loss

  • Theft

Look for a policy that offers cover for the number of gadgets you need to insure. Some policies provide unlimited cover but others restrict the number of gadgets you can add.

You may have to pay more for the cover you want, for example loss cover sometimes costs extra. Check the cover you want is included in the monthly price before you buy.

What is gadget insurance?

If your gadget breaks or gets stolen, a specialist insurance policy can cover the cost of repair or a replacement. Here is how gadget insurance works and how to get the right cover.

Should you get gadget insurance?

If you worry about the cost of replacing your gadgets if they are damaged or stolen, a gadget insurance policy could save you money. Here is how to decide if you need gadget insurance.

How to claim on your gadget insurance

If one of your gadgets is lost, stolen or damaged, your insurance could help you cover the cost of replacing it. Here is what you need to know about claiming on your gadget insurance.

