Multi gadget insurance could save you money because you get a discount for covering several devices on one policy. For example, you could get a 5% discount on your premium for every gadget you add.
You can cover all the devices in your household on one policy, including gadgets that belong to family members.
If you only have one or two gadgets to insure, it may be cheaper to get separate policies. Compare other gadget insurance policies to make sure you get the best deal.
Use this comparison to find a multi gadget insurance policy that offers the cover you want at the cheapest price. Get as many quotes as possible and check:
Monthly cost: This is what you pay for your policy each month. This will be discounted if you insure several gadgets, and you may also get money off for paying in full.
Policy excess: This is how much you pay towards claims. Picking a policy with a high excess could help you pay less each month, but only choose an excess you can afford.
Maximum cover: This is the total amount you can claim for. Make sure the amount covers your gadgets if they were all damaged at the same time, e.g. in a fire.
Most policies offer cover for:
Mechanical breakdown
Accidental damage
Liquid damage
Loss
Theft
Look for a policy that offers cover for the number of gadgets you need to insure. Some policies provide unlimited cover but others restrict the number of gadgets you can add.
You may have to pay more for the cover you want, for example loss cover sometimes costs extra. Check the cover you want is included in the monthly price before you buy.
You could save money because you will get a discount for adding devices. But you should still compare separate policies to get the cheapest deal.
Yes, you can insure gadgets belonging to anyone who lives with you. If your children are at university, check your policy to see if they are still covered.
It depends on the insurer but some policies offer unlimited cover for your gadgets. Others will specify if there is a limit, like no more than 10 gadgets.
It varies but most insurers pay unlimited claims for damage, but limit claims for loss or theft. For example, no more than two loss claims per year.
Yes, most insurers require you to pay a fixed amount towards all claims. You could get a policy with no excess, but your premium could cost more.
We include gadget insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
