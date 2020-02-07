Compare insurance policies that can cover your Apple MacBook from things like accidental damage, theft or loss.
MacBooks are expensive to replace and a specialist gadget insurance policy could help you cover the cost if yours is lost or damaged.
MacBook insurance can cover accidental damage, loss and theft for less than £5 a month. Excesses also tend to be under £100, so the cost of claiming is low.
Use this comparison to find a policy that offers the cover you need for your MacBook, at the lowest monthly price.
Think about how you use your MacBook and what you want to protect it against. For example, if you take your MacBook on holiday, you may need worldwide cover for loss and theft.
Gadget insurance policies can usually include:
Mechanical breakdown, which covers you if your MacBook stops working
Accidental damage, which covers drops, cracked screens and liquid damage
Loss, which covers accidentally losing your MacBook
Theft, which covers your MacBook if it is stolen
Some insurers do not automatically cover loss and theft, and you may have to pay extra to add it. Check the cover you want is included in your monthly price before you buy.
Here is more information on what gadget insurance covers
Depending on the cover you want your MacBook may already be insured elsewhere, so check:
Your warranty : If your MacBook is still under warranty with Apple, they will repair or replace it if it breaks down. However, they will not cover accidental damage, loss or theft.
Your home insurance: Most home insurance policies cover gadgets that are lost, stolen or damaged. However, they may not cover your MacBook away from your home, cracked screens or liquid damage.
You may still want to compare MacBook insurance to cover accidental damage, loss and theft. Use this comparison to find the cover you need.
Yes, because MacBooks are more expensive to replace you may pay more for insurance. However, you can still get cover for less than £5 a month.
It depends on the insurer, but you may have limited cover for accessories. For example, £100 limit if the accessories were lost or stolen with your MacBook.
Yes, most policies require you to pay your excess before you can claim. Some come with no excess, but the policy may be more expensive overall.
Yes, most insurers offer a discount for multi gadget insurance. Check our multi gadget comparison for policies that can cover all of your devices.
We include gadget insurance policies from our panel of direct insurers, who are all regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Here is more information about how our website works.
We have commercial agreements with some of the companies in this comparison and get paid commission if we help you take out one of their products or services. Find out more here.
You do not pay extra and it does not affect the deal you get.
