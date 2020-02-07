A car hire excess insurance policy from our partner Excess Buddy could save you money if you have an accident and damage your hire car. Daily and annual policies cover the excess you face when making a claim.
Last updated: 14 April 2022
Car hire excess insurance pays the excess charge if a vehicle you have hired is damaged. It’s sometimes called excess-waiver insurance.
Car rental companies usually include their own insurance for their vehicles, but it often comes with incredibly high excess fees if you need to make a claim. Even minor damage like scratches can cost as much as £1,000, whether it was your fault or not.
With car hire excess insurance you can claim back the money for the excess charge from your insurance provider if your rental car suffers damage of some kind. You can read more about how excess insurance works here.
Possibly. It’s a good idea to check out the excess charge on your car hire agreement first. If it’s more than you could afford or would be happy to pay, it may be worth taking out an excess insurance policy. Then you can relax knowing the excess would be paid if the worst happened. Here’s some information to help you decide whether car hire insurance is worth it.
The key positive of excess waiver insurance is that it makes it cheaper to claim if your rental car gets damaged. The monthly premiums are also usually low.
The main downside is that car hire excess insurance could end up costing you more than you save.
It can also be complex: if the hire car is damaged, you may need to work on two claims. Although the car hire company usually manages the primary claim, you may have paperwork to complete. You would also have to make a second claim with your insurer to get the excess charges reimbursed.
You need to think about whether you want a daily or annual policy for your hire car excess insurance. If you’re just getting a car for a short time – such as for a holiday – you’ll find daily is cheaper. But, if you hire cars often, an annual policy could save you money.
You should also think about the maximum cover the policy offers. Make sure it’s enough to cover the excess charge on your hire car. You may want a higher limit if you’re opting for an annual policy, because it would mean you could claim more than once if you needed to.
One of the easiest ways to get a good deal is to get your insurance from somewhere other than your car hire company. It’s almost always more expensive that way, and you can usually find a better deal by shopping around.
To find the best deal on car hire excess insurance, compare deals online. Get as many quotes as you can to help you find the best deal. Click on ‘see deal’ at the top of this page to get quotes through our partner.
Once you’ve done your comparison, it’s a good idea to read some reviews of those insurance providers to get a little extra peace of mind.
Depending on what type of cover you choose, you’ll either be charged daily or annually. With an annual policy, you’ll probably be able to split the cost into monthly payments, but you might pay a bit more doing it that way.
If you need to make a claim, it’s best to do so as soon as possible. Most insurers won’t pay if you wait more than 31 days after submitting your primary claim.
First, you’ll need to contact your insurance provider to provide information about the claim. Then you need to submit the relevant claim form. Some car hire insurance providers like you to do this by email or post, while others have online systems.
Unlike most other forms of car insurance, you do not usually need to pay any excess to make a claim on a car hire excess insurance policy.
Excess insurance pay-outs are usually made as refunds to the credit or debit card that your excess was taken from originally.
Your pay-out can also be paid directly into your bank account, meaning you shouldn’t have to wait long for it to arrive once it’s been approved. In that case, you would need to supply your insurer with your bank account number and sort code.
If your claim is refused by your car hire excess insurance provider, you will not be reimbursed for the excess charges you have paid. If you think your insurer has made a mistake, check your policy documents to see if the reason your claim has been rejected is covered.
If you still believe your claim has been wrongly rejected, you should speak to your insurer and ask for a written explanation. If its response does not resolve the issue and you are still unhappy, you should send a complaint in writing.
If writing to your provider doesn’t bring a resolution, or if it has not resolved your complaint within eight weeks, you can refer your case to the Financial Ombudsman Service.
The Financial Ombudsman Service is free and independent, and can force businesses into action. This can include compensation for anyone who has lost out.
Yes. You can also get excess insurance for things like travel insurance.
You could also consider a lifestyle excess policy, which would pay for the excess on several different insurances. This could cover your pet, car and travel insurance.
No. You can buy cover from any insurer. However, you should check the terms of your car hire agreement as claims may not be paid if you break the terms of your contract.
No. You do not have to pay to claim on an excess insurance policy.
It depends on your policy. Some insurers offer unlimited cover, but others put an overall cap on the amount you can claim for during your policy period.
Yes, if you select the business-use option when taking out a policy.
Yes, most policies include worldwide cover. However, you should check the policy documents as there may be limits – for example, you may not have more than 30 days cover.
Last updated: 08 March 2022