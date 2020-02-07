Who supplies my gas and electricity?

In this guide you'll find answers to questions including:

Who is my energy supplier?

Can I identify my supplier with existing information?

Who supplies my electricity?

Who supplies my gas?

What energy plan am I on?

Who is my gas and/or electricity supplier?

When it comes to answering the questions of “who supplies my electricity” and “who supplies my gas”, you first need to determine whether you have separate suppliers for both, or whether you’re on a dual fuel tariff, which means identifying one will automatically reveal the other. Also ask yourself how you pay for your energy: if it’s with a top-up card or by direct debit, then the answer could be under your nose.

Can I identify my supplier with existing information?

The first step to finding out who supplies your electricity and/or gas is to look around your home:

Check your bill

The quickest and simplest way to identify your energy supplier is to track down a copy of your latest – or recent – electricity and/or gas bill.

Check your meter

As mentioned, knowing how you pay for your energy may help you find the utility company who supplies you. Some things to look for:

Prepaid meters

Most energy suppliers support prepayment plans in the form of prepaid meters. Check your top-up card to see if it names the supplier.

Smart meters

Most suppliers will give you a smart ‘In-Home Display’ to keep track of your use. If you need to find out who your gas or electricity supplier is and you have this device to hand, you can check the branding on it, although the presence of one of these doesn’t necessarily mean that suppliers haven’t been changed since.

Paying by direct debit or standing order? Check your bank statement

If you pay for energy by monthly direct debit then the easiest way to unmask your supplier is by logging into your online bank account or contacting your bank to ask which company is taking your monthly payment for energy.

Who supplies my electricity?

The Energy Networks Association will be able to tell you which electric network operator is supplying your home. Your network operator isn’t your energy supplier, but it knows who is supplying electricity to your property. Use the ENA’s online postcode checker to discover who your network operator is, complete with contact details. Some operators – like UK Power Networks, which supplies London, the South East and the East of England - provide their own postcode checker tool. In the case of UK Power Networks, submit your house number, postcode, and email address to have the details emailed to you.