What is the Priority Services Register?

What does the Priority Services Register do?

The Priority Services Register (PSR) is designed to provide a selection of helpful services for those considered vulnerable. Which services offered under the PSR varies from supplier to supplier but Ofgem offers the following list as an example of what is usually offered:

Advanced warning of power cuts or gas cuts

Priority support in the event of unplanned cuts

Agreed identity checks (and passwords) when supplier representatives visit in person

Password protection

Nominee scheme so others can manage the account on your behalf

Safely moving meters so they can be easily accessed

Bills and account information offered in accessible formats

Who offers a PSR register?

The Priority Services Register is a scheme offered by network operators and energy suppliers. It aims to help people in vulnerable situations better manage events related to their energy supply such as power cuts and includes identification schemes where a service representative will use passwords to authenticate any call or visit.

The big six all offer a core package of services, which include: advance notice of power cuts, assistance with billing, priority support during emergencies, meter readings, a caller identification scheme, free annual gas safety checks and prepayment meter moves, plus quarterly meter readings. Other suppliers may also offer these services, but they’re not obliged to, so check that yours does and consider switching if they don’t.

In addition, some suppliers offer additional features – for example, E.ON will provide an alternative means of heating and cooking in the event of a power cut, while npower allows those on the register to nominate a friend, family member or carer to be notified in the event of any interruptions – whether planned or unplanned – to your power supplies.

Is there any protection against unpaid bills for those on the PSR?

Yes, there’s a cold weather amnesty that ensures no one on the register is cut off from 1 October to 31 March each year, even if they can’t pay their bills.

How do I get added to the Priority Services Register?

You can ask to be added to the Priority Services Register if you are:

Living off a pension

Disabled or chronically sick

Living with a long-term medical condition

Visually impaired or hard of hearing

In a vulnerable situation

Previously, you would have needed to provide proof of your eligibility. The PSR has now been adapted to support a wider range of needs. That means you can simply express your desire to be added to the register and your supplier will be in touch to assess what services you may need.