What are Winter Fuel Payments?

What is the Winter Fuel Payment scheme?

This is a tax-free government heating allowance automatically paid every year - typically during November and December but it can be paid as late as April if someone has applied for the grant for the first time before its cut-off date (31st March). The payment is worth between £100 and £300 to qualifying households. It’s designed to help those in need meet the additional costs of heating their home during the colder winter months.

Do I qualify for the Winter Fuel Payment?

The scheme is targeted at any household with at least one member who is over the Pension Credit age (65+). The 2020-1 scheme closed on 31 March 2021, and details for the 2021-2 scheme have not yet been made available. However, those applying to the 2020-1 scheme had to meet both of the following conditions:

You were born on or before 5 October 1954.

You lived in the UK for at least one day during the week of 21-27 September 2020.

If you weren’t living in the UK for the qualifying period, but are of Pension Credit age, you may still have been able to apply for the payment if two further conditions were met:

You live in a country in the European Economic Area (EEA) or Switzerland*.

You have a genuine link to the UK, such as having UK-based family or having lived or worked here in the past.

*Some countries within the EEA are excluded from this scheme: Cyprus, France, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Portugal, or Spain. The reasoning is that the average temperature in these countries is much higher than it is in the UK.

Are there any disqualifying conditions?

In addition to the eligibility criteria listed above, there are several disqualifying conditions that may make you ineligible for the Winter Fuel Payment. These are:

If you’ve been hospitalised for longer than a year while receiving free treatment.

If you were in prison during the qualifying week.

If you require permission to enter the UK and are not eligible to receive public funds.

If you lived in a care home for a specific period (29 June to 27 September 2020 in the case of the 2020-1 scheme) and received one of the following benefits: Income Support, Pension Credit, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, or income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance.

How much is the Winter Fuel Payment worth?

This amount varies from year to year, so it’s important to check the official website for the latest information. Basically, the amount you receive will depend on your age, your circumstances during the qualifying week and any other benefits you may be on.