How to use smart thermostats

Smart heating: what is a smart thermostat?

Smart thermostats are often confused with smart meters, but they’re different in many ways. For starters, you can install a smart thermostat yourself without the need for an engineer to call, and they have no impact on switching suppliers.

Smart thermostats are a tool to link your central heating system to the internet via your local network – unlike smart meters which use their own dedicated cellular network to send and receive data. This places the controls of your central heating at your fingertips whether you happen to be in a different room to your boiler or away from home.

Smart thermostats can be controlled by an accompanying device or app and come with a range of built-in features to help you monitor and control household energy use. All that’s needed is an internet connection.

How do I control my home heating remotely?

Although features vary, all smart thermostats include a programmer or scheduler designed to let you set up a timed heating plan. Instead of fiddling with a regular device, you can do this on your phone or computer.

So, how do smart thermostats differ from a traditional thermostat? Although they perform the same basic function, smart thermostats come with added features. They learn your household habits and what temperatures you prefer, helping to intuitively heat your home in a way that prevents energy being unnecessarily wasted.

Will a smart thermostat work with my boiler?

In most cases, yes. Smart thermostats work with most standard gas and electric boilers. Generally, if you can control your boiler with a standard programmer or thermostat, a smart version will be compatible. However, they usually won’t work with heat pumps or storage heaters.

How does smart heating work?

Smart thermostats comprise three main components: the first plugs into your boiler to communicate wirelessly with the second part, an in-home device similar to your smart meter’s home monitor. This device replicates the function of your old thermostat’s dial or digital control panel, but utilises a more user-friendly interface to simplify the process of setting up your heating system.

The third component is an optional app for your smartphone, laptop or tablet, which lets you place your home heating controls in your pocket for access from anywhere in the house or even when you’re away from home.

In addition to replicating the controls of your existing thermostat, smart thermostats employ machine learning to learn your heating habits to provide you with advice on smart energy usage. They can also warn you when they detect windows are open or use GPS to switch on the heating automatically when you’re travelling home.

What are typical smart heating controls?

While all smart thermostats provide the convenience of allowing you to control your heating from your device, there are additional smart heating controls that take things to the next level:

Zoned heating

Most of today’s smart thermostats let you heat different parts of your home separately, with a multi-room or multi-zone design. For zoned heating, you’ll need to purchase additional smart thermostatic radiator valves to place in each room. Whether or not you need zoned heating will depend on the size of your home. For larger homes with multiple rooms, this offers a way to save energy because you can heat only those rooms in use at any given time.

Geofencing

Another typical feature of smart thermostats is geofencing. This creates a virtual boundary to control your heating. It tracks when your mobile device enters or leaves the location in question. With smart thermostats, this is used to track when you’re leaving or returning home, so that heating can switch on and off automatically.

Hot water controls

Many thermostats also offer smart heating controls to control your hot water – but you’ll almost certainly need a separate hot water tank.

Smart learning

Models like the Nest Learning Thermostat track your heating habits and make automatic adjustments over time based on your behaviour – for example, taking note of when you turn the temperature up and down to calculate which temperatures you prefer and when. The thermostat will then programme itself with this data – but you can always override it.

Heating feedback

A useful feature for anyone interested in saving energy is the feedback offered. Like smart meters, these thermostats give you a report showing you how many hours you spend heating your home. They can even show you how to save energy, with data about which thermostat settings are most efficient.

Holiday mode

You can set your thermostat before you go on holiday, so that the system switches on automatically to stop pipes freezing or detect open windows when you’re not there.

How much does smart heating cost?

The cost will vary widely depending on the model you choose. Generally, they cost between £150 and £280, with installation costing anything between £50 and £100 if you need an engineer to install it for you. However, some models are simple enough to install yourself.

Some energy suppliers will offer a smart thermostat for free as part of your tariff, so it’s worth comparing deals to see if you can get one included with your energy package. There are also monthly payment plans for some smart thermostats, like British Gas’s plan for Hive Heating where you only pay a few pounds per month.

Can I save money when I control my heating remotely?

Installing smart heating alone won’t automatically save you money. However, they’re designed to encourage you to learn about – and change – your habits. Monthly reports let you see when and where you’ve been using the most heating. Features like zoned heating can also save money in larger households, since you can restrict heating to where as well as when you need it most.

These little changes add up over time. For example, the Energy Saving Trust states you can save £80 per year by turning your thermostat down by just one degree.

Why would I control my heating from my phone?

If your schedule varies from day to day and you come home at different times, smart heating controls on your mobile give you the option of delaying heating when outside your home. Those who are away frequently for work, holiday or social reasons will benefit most from this type of system.

However, those with set routines may not find this so useful, since you can use a traditional thermostat to create a daily heating schedule. Similarly, if you work from home you can just get up and adjust the heating manually.

What should I look for in a smart thermostat?