<Energy

Energy guides

These guides can help you save on your energy bills by explaining how to lower your bills and get a better deal. The guides offer tips to help you switch suppliers, insulate your home and cut your bills.

Woman using thermostat

What is the Renewable Heat Incentive?

Part of a plethora of measures designed to help people save money on their energy, the Renewable Heat Incentive is always a popular option. Find out more about it in our guide.

Woman in gloves feeling radiator

What are Winter Fuel Payments?

Winter Fuel Payments can be a lifeline for those on low incomes to keep the heating going during the coldest months. Find out more about Winter Fuel Payments and how to apply for them in our guide.

Woman checking calendar

When is the best time to switch my energy deal?

We all (hopefully) know why we should switch our energy deal, but is there an optimal time to do so? Read our guide to find out.

Electric vehicle charging on the street

Electric vehicles: should you get one and how will it affect your energy bills?

Electric vehicles are coming, whether you like it or not - the government is committed to phasing out the use of petrol and diesel cars, and some manufacturers like Jaguar have already announced that they'll be all-electric in the next few years. It pays to be clued up ahead of time - find out what electric vehicles might mean for you here.

House with solar panels and wind turbine

What is the Green Homes Grant?

The Green Homes Grant has garnered a lot of column inches since its introduction in 2020, but not always for the right reasons. Find out why in our guide.

Eco Pets League meta image

The Eco Pets League

Discover which of our beloved pets have the least impact on the planet as our energy experts present The Eco Pets League.

Rising tides - the impact of surging sea levels on tourist hotspots

Rising tides - the tourist destinations that could disappear by 2100

With global warming and sea levels rising, we could lose some of the biggest tourist spots in the next 100 years. Find out which tourist hotspots are most at risk.

Graphic for the header of the shape of love guide

Valentine's Day guide to burning love and calories

The energy experts at money.co.uk investigate how much exercise is needed to burn off your Valentine's Day treats.

Graphic header image

Festive calories around the world - an energy expert's guide to holiday treats

'tis the season to treat yourself but which holiday treats from around the world have the most calories? This new guide reveals a list of the healthiest and the most calorific Christmas puddings.

Graphic to illustrate cooking

What’s the best city to live in based on your diet?

Compare the cost of living for vegans and vegetarians around the world with this easy-to-use calculator revealing vegan cooking classes, speciality restaurants and food costs on money.co.uk a UK energy comparison site.

Room with power cut

How to get compensation for power cuts

Power cuts are inconvenient, but you can claim compensation if they occur in your area. Read our guide to find out.

Smart meter energy-saving gadget

Energy-saving gadgets

It's important to save energy, and there are an increasing number of gadgets available to help you do so. We run down some of the options available in this guide.