Compare gas-only deals

Why should I compare gas-only energy deals?

The energy market is packed full of great gas-only plans. You don’t need to be on a dual fuel energy plan – one that incorporates both gas and electricity – to be able to use an energy comparison site to comb through available gas tariffs to find the best deal for you. Whether you’re looking to save money, reduce your carbon footprint or just find a supplier with great customer service, there’s a deal out there for you.

What is a gas-only plan?

Gas-only plans differ from dual fuel plans in that they only supply gas to your home. Your bill will only cover your gas usage, so you’ll need to set up a separate electricity plan, which will be billed separately.

What types of gas tariff are there?

As with dual fuel and electricity-only tariffs, there are three principal types of gas tariffs. Make sure you choose the right one for your needs when you compare gas prices:

Fixed-rate gas tariff

These tariffs fix the price for each unit of gas you consume over a set period, typically 12-24 months. Although your energy bills will still vary month-to-month according to how much gas you consume, you get piece of mind knowing the price of your gas is fixed for a set term. Fixed-rate tariffs often come with exit penalties – typically £30-50 – that will apply if you switch to another tariff more than 42-49 days before your current tariff is set to expire.

Find about more with our guide to fixed-rate tariffs.

Variable-rate gas tariff

These tariffs are typically less competitive than fixed-rate deals, and often represent the supplier’s ‘standard’ or ‘default’ tariff. The price you pay for each unit of gas can go up or down while you’re on this tariff, but you’re not tied into any contract and are free to switch tariff or supplier without penalty.

Read more in our guide to standard variable tariffs.

Prepayment gas tariffs

These type of gas tariffs require you to pay for your gas usage in advance using a specialist meter in conjunction with a key, smartcard or token, which you need to top up with credit. Prepayment meters are usually found in rented accommodation but are also used to help customers pay off energy debt. Prepayment deals aren’t as competitive as fixed-rate and variable-rate tariffs, where you pay for your energy after using it, either via monthly direct debit or on receipt of a bill.

Find out more about prepayment tariffs with our complete guide.

Why compare gas tariffs?

Dual fuel tariffs are often assumed to be the cheapest option, but that’s not always true. If you want to find cheap gas prices, then keep an open mind about combining gas-only tariffs with electricity-only plans. You lose the convenience of having one consolidated bill, but you could enjoy significant savings by way of compensation.

Why should I run a gas price comparison?

The main reason for comparing gas prices is to save money by making sure you’re always on the best possible deal. A deal which was best when you signed up might not be the best now. It’s easy to run a comparison on all the UK’s best energy suppliers with just a few clicks – enter your postcode into the box at the top of the page to get started.

On TrustPilot, "customer" said:

"Changed my gas supplier in around 10 minutes with a saving of around £200!" customer, TrustPilot

Clearly, different people have different experiences, but there's no reason to think that switching single fuels would be any more difficult than switching dual fuel deals, and this comment bears that out.

Which energy suppliers does Money.co.uk run gas-only price comparisons for?

We cover a huge range of suppliers so you can find the very best deals, including:

British Gas

SSE

Bristol Energy

SO Energy

E.ON

Can I get a gas-only deal if I have a smart meter?

Yes – a smart meter simply tracks how much energy you’re using, so will happily work with gas-only deals. If you’re looking to get a smart meter fitted as part of a new deal, then a range of suppliers will be more than happy to fit one. This ensures accurate meter readings, which in turns means you only ever pay for your actual usage, not an estimate. It’s worth remembering, though, that if you change provider and already have a smart meter, your meter may become ‘dumb’ and you’ll have to start taking manual readings again.

Find out more about smart meters with our comprehensive guide.

How to switch gas suppliers – a step-by-step guide

Looking to find the cheapest gas supplier, or simply perform a gas comparison to see what other options are out there? Read on to find out how to change gas supplier with this simple guide:

1. Perform a gas price comparison

Scroll back up to the top of the page and enter your postcode into the box before clicking ‘Compare energy deals’. Follow the simple guide to input your current details, making sure to select ‘Yes’ when asked about whether you use gas. You can compare dual-fuel deals or simply look to switch gas supplier.

2. Choose a new supplier and/or tariff

Review the results based on the information you supplied when performing the price comparison. You can filter by various options, including payment method and tariff type (see above). Once you’ve found your perfect deal, select it to continue.

3. Switch in seconds

You’ll need to supply your address and bank details, after which your new supplier will be informed of your switch and do all the hard work for you behind the scenes – including informing your old supplier. Your switch will complete in 21 days – this includes a 14-day cooling-off period in case you change your mind. Note, switching supplier doesn’t involve any changes to your supply – your existing pipes and wiring are left untouched; the only change is who’s supplying the gas to your home.