Compare gas-only deals

The energy market is packed full of great gas-only plans. You don’t need to be on a dual fuel energy plan – one that incorporates both gas and electricity – to be able to use an energy comparison site to comb through available gas tariffs to find the best deal for you. Whether you’re looking to save money, reduce your carbon footprint or just find a supplier with great customer service, there’s a deal out there for you.
Gas-only plans differ from dual fuel plans in that they only supply gas to your home. Your bill will only cover your gas usage, so you’ll need to set up a separate electricity plan, which will be billed separately.
As with dual fuel and electricity-only tariffs, there are three principal types of gas tariffs. Make sure you choose the right one for your needs when you compare gas prices:
These tariffs fix the price for each unit of gas you consume over a set period, typically 12-24 months. Although your energy bills will still vary month-to-month according to how much gas you consume, you get piece of mind knowing the price of your gas is fixed for a set term. Fixed-rate tariffs often come with exit penalties – typically £30-50 – that will apply if you switch to another tariff more than 42-49 days before your current tariff is set to expire.
Find about more with our guide to fixed-rate tariffs.
These tariffs are typically less competitive than fixed-rate deals, and often represent the supplier’s ‘standard’ or ‘default’ tariff. The price you pay for each unit of gas can go up or down while you’re on this tariff, but you’re not tied into any contract and are free to switch tariff or supplier without penalty.
Read more in our guide to standard variable tariffs.
These type of gas tariffs require you to pay for your gas usage in advance using a specialist meter in conjunction with a key, smartcard or token, which you need to top up with credit. Prepayment meters are usually found in rented accommodation but are also used to help customers pay off energy debt. Prepayment deals aren’t as competitive as fixed-rate and variable-rate tariffs, where you pay for your energy after using it, either via monthly direct debit or on receipt of a bill.
Find out more about prepayment tariffs with our complete guide.
Dual fuel tariffs are often assumed to be the cheapest option, but that’s not always true. If you want to find cheap gas prices, then keep an open mind about combining gas-only tariffs with electricity-only plans. You lose the convenience of having one consolidated bill, but you could enjoy significant savings by way of compensation.
The main reason for comparing gas prices is to save money by making sure you’re always on the best possible deal. A deal which was best when you signed up might not be the best now. It’s easy to run a comparison on all the UK’s best energy suppliers with just a few clicks – enter your postcode into the box at the top of the page to get started.
We cover a huge range of suppliers so you can find the very best deals, including:
Yes – a smart meter simply tracks how much energy you’re using, so will happily work with gas-only deals. If you’re looking to get a smart meter fitted as part of a new deal, then a range of suppliers will be more than happy to fit one. This ensures accurate meter readings, which in turns means you only ever pay for your actual usage, not an estimate. It’s worth remembering, though, that if you change provider and already have a smart meter, your meter may become ‘dumb’ and you’ll have to start taking manual readings again.
Find out more about smart meters with our comprehensive guide.
Looking to find the cheapest gas supplier, or simply perform a gas comparison to see what other options are out there? Read on to find out how to change gas supplier with this simple guide:
Scroll back up to the top of the page and enter your postcode into the box before clicking ‘Compare energy deals’. Follow the simple guide to input your current details, making sure to select ‘Yes’ when asked about whether you use gas. You can compare dual-fuel deals or simply look to switch gas supplier.
Review the results based on the information you supplied when performing the price comparison. You can filter by various options, including payment method and tariff type (see above). Once you’ve found your perfect deal, select it to continue.
You’ll need to supply your address and bank details, after which your new supplier will be informed of your switch and do all the hard work for you behind the scenes – including informing your old supplier. Your switch will complete in 21 days – this includes a 14-day cooling-off period in case you change your mind. Note, switching supplier doesn’t involve any changes to your supply – your existing pipes and wiring are left untouched; the only change is who’s supplying the gas to your home.
Yes, but it’s not easy. Unlike renewable electricity, green gas is much more difficult to generate, and this is reflected not just in its limited availability but also its cost. Most of the time, your gas usage is simply offset by the provider via various green initiatives, rather than being green itself.
However, if you’re desperate to find a gas plan that actually uses green gas, check out one of the following green providers:
Green Energy UK (100% green gas)
OVO Energy (15% green gas)
Bulb (10% green gas)
Ecotricity (5% green gas)
As you can see, most green gas deals settle for a percentage of renewable sources and being carbon neutral.
This depends on the deals you find. Dual fuel plans are, obviously, extremely convenient, giving you only one direct debit and one bill to worry about each month, but paying for your fuels separately can land you great deals. Don’t assume dual fuel always means the best deal – for example, it may be that a combination of gas on a variable tariff and electricity on a fixed plan represents the best value for your money.
You can change at any time (so long as it’s been 28 days since your last switch), but you will have to pay any exit fees that may be due if you’re currently on a fixed rate tariff. If you’re 42-49 days from the end of your fixed contract you can change without penalty, or look at suppliers like Octopus Energy who are willing to pay off your exit fees, as this gives you the freedom to leave without losing money.
Yes, you can change from a gas-only plan to another gas-only plan, from a dual fuel to a gas-only plan (you will need to set up an electricity-only plan too) or from a gas-only to a dual fuel plan. Just make sure you’re not in energy debt and be prepared to pay any energy contract exit fees that may apply.
Every 28 days – this doesn’t mean early exit fees won’t apply, though.
Yes, if you pay the bills directly. However, if you’re currently on a prepayment meter, you’ll need to talk to your landlord about switching to a standard credit meter if you want to access the cheapest gas deals.
To find out more about setting up gas in a rented home, check out our guide.
The obvious thing that marks out a big-six supplier like British Gas or E.ON is its status as a household name. These are long-established companies, and you might be attracted by this fact along with their sheer size. But even big-six companies aren’t immune to change – the commercial arm of SSE is now owned by OVO Energy, for instance, while nPower has ceased to exist following its acquisition by E.ON, which has moved nPower customers over to its own E.ON Next subsidiary.
Smaller suppliers often offer better deals to tempt new customers, and their small size makes them more agile and innovative for those looking for new features like greener gas. But on the downside, a small supplier is more vulnerable to changing market conditions than larger, longer-established suppliers.
Aside from comparing tariffs and switching to a better deal, there are many ways in which you can reduce your gas bills. If you’re worried about the cost of heating your home during the winter months, check out our guide, which will provide you with help, advice and links to more useful guides that can save you money.